Fisch Jack-o-Blazer guide

With the advent of the Fisch FishFright 2025 event, the Jack-o-Blazer is one of the obtainable fishing rods in the game. The Jack-o-Blazer can be acquired as a reward for finishing the Headless Horseman’s questline. With high Lure Speed and Luck stats, the Jack-o-Blazer is among the best fishing rods in the game. Since it is limited to the Halloween-themed celebration, we recommend getting it before the event goes away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jack-o-Blazer in Fisch.

Getting Jack-o-Blazer in Fisch

Speak to the Captain of the Flying Dutchman to reach Crook's Hollow (Image via Roblox)

Jack-o-Blazer is available as part of the Headless Horseman’s quests, who can be found in Crook’s Hollow. You can get to Crook’s Hollow by speaking to the Captain of the Flying Dutchman next to Moosewood. Once in Crook’s Hollow, go in the direction opposite the Witch to find the Headless Horseman.

The Headless Horseman will present you with five quests, completing which will grant you the aforementioned rod. These quests include the following objectives:

Bring a Frightful Jack O’Lantern to the Headless Horseman. Use the Spooky Rod in Crook’s Hollow to fish out this item from the waters.

to the Headless Horseman. Use the Spooky Rod in Crook’s Hollow to fish out this item from the waters. Bring five Wisps to the Headless Horseman. You can get the Wisp Mutation during the Spectral Tide or Secret Storm admin events.

to the Headless Horseman. You can get the Wisp Mutation during the Spectral Tide or Secret Storm admin events. Fetch a Haunted Candle for the Headless Horseman. It can be found at the Mansion.

for the Headless Horseman. It can be found at the Mansion. Get a Blazed Handle for the Headless Horseman. Present a total of 100 Ingredients to the Witch’s Cauldron.

for the Headless Horseman. Present a total of 100 Ingredients to the Witch’s Cauldron. Collect 5,000 Candy. Complete NPC quests, get Ingredients for the Witch’s Cauldron, or complete quests to farm Candy.

With all five cleared, you will receive the Jack-o-Blazer as a reward.

This guide explains what Resilience is all about in Fisch.

Jack-o-Blazer stats and passive

Getting a quest from the Headless Horseman (Image via Roblox)

Jack-o-Blazer specializes in Lure Speed, with good Control and Resilience stats. Its Lure Speed is at 96%, which is among the highest in the game. The fishing rod has a Luck stat of 66.6%, which is on the middling side, but it can be alleviated with the right Enchantments. It has a Control rating of 0.16, along with a 66% Resilience rating and an infinite weight capacity.

This rod has three passives as well, which are listed below:

Has a 20% chance to catch a Wicked fish.

Has a 2% chance to catch a fish with Jack’s Curse.

Increases progress by 8% for every second that Jack O’Lanterns fall.

These passives and stats make the Jack-o-Blazer a must-have, especially for early- to mid-game players. Its mode of acquisition is relatively straightforward as well, making it a great option for all players.

FAQs on Fisch

How do I get the Jack-o-Blazer in Fisch?

The Jack-o-Blazer is obtained upon completing the Headless Horseman’s quest.

How do I get to Crook’s Hollow?

You can teleport to Crook’s Hollow by speaking to the Captain of the Flying Dutchman near Moosewood.

Is the Jack-o-Blazer worth getting?

Yes, the relative ease of getting it and high stats make the Jack-o-Blazer worth getting.

