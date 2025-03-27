Fisch The Depths Bestiary guide

The Depths in Fisch is a mid-game location that can be accessed via Vertigo. It is teeming with rare and valuable fish species that are typically not found elsewhere. This place is home to 18 unique fish species, most of which can be caught without specific seasonal or weather requirements. As such, once you gain access to the location, completing its Bestiary is just a matter of patience and a little bit of luck.

Ad

We take a closer look at The Depths and find out how to complete its Bestiary.

How to reach The Depths in Fisch

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The process of reaching The Depths is a little involved, but once you open the doors to the location, entering becomes quite straightforward. It requires you to gain access to The Depths Key, which can be obtained after completing the Bestiary for Vertigo, the parent location to The Depths.

Ad

Trending

Once you have the key, approach the gates to the location and speak to the NPC next to them. This NPC, called the Keeper, will open them for you, giving you permanent access to the region. Now, you are free to explore the secrets of The Depths and initiate the process of completing the Bestiary.

You can get the Rod of the Depths and Conception Conch in this area, so if you have the C$ for it, you may purchase these items. Note that the Rod of the Depths requires you to navigate a dark and confusing maze; its directions can be found here.

Ad

Also read: Conception Conch in Fisch: Price, usage, and more

The Depths Bestiary and how to complete it

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

If you can acquire it, the Rod of the Depths is a good tool to use while filling out the Bestiary for The Depths. This expensive angling equipment is well worth the effort, so consider purchasing it as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can use the Auric Rod or the Brick Rod to complete the fish species index.

Ad

Completing the Bestiary also requires you to rely on Absolute Darkness, a random event that adds the Exotic Ancient Depths Serpent to the fish pool. This event only lasts for 15 minutes at a time and causes the water pool to glow, signaling you may need to hurry. Alternatively, apply the Wormhole Enchantment to your fishing rod to circumvent this requirement entirely for a chance to catch the Serpent.

Since certain species have a daytime requirement as well, consider bringing Sundial Totems along. That way, you can manipulate the time of day to suit your fish-catching needs.

Ad

The table below lists all the fish that can be caught in The Depths, along with the best conditions to catch them:

Fish Rarity Bait Time Special Conditions/Preferences Destroyed Fossil Trash None Day None Scrap Metal Trash None Day None Deep-Sea Dragonfish Common Deep Coral Night None Deep-Sea Hatchetfish Common Seaweed Night None Black Dragon Fish Rare Deep Coral Night None Goblin Shark Rare Fish Head Night Spring Season, Summer Season Spider Crab Rare Deep Coral Day Summer Season Depth Octopus Unusual Coral Day None Frilled Shark Unusual Fish Head Night None Luminescent Minnow Unusual Seaweed Night Spring season Three-Eyed Fish Unusual Seaweed Night None Ancient Eel Legendary Coal Night Spring Season, Summer Season Nautilus Legendary None Night Spring Season, Summer Season Small Spine Chimera Legendary Seaweed Day Spring Season, Summer Season Barreleye Fish Mythical Deep Coral Night Summer Season Mutated Shark Mythical Fish Head Night Winter Season Sea Snake Mythical Fish Head Night Winter Season Ancient Depth Serpent Exotic Truffle Worm Night None Enchanted Relic Relic None None None

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many unique fish species does The Depths feature in Fisch?

You can find up to 19 unique fish species in The Depths.

What is the best fishing rod to complete The Depths Bestiary in Fisch?

The best fishing rod for The Depths Bestiary is the Rod of the Depths, with the Auric Rod and Brick Rod being good alternatives.

How to catch the Ancient Depth Serpent in Fisch

The Ancient Depth Serpent can be caught using the Truffle Worm bait during an Absolute Darkness event, which occurs randomly for 15 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024