Fisch The Depths Bestiary guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Mar 27, 2025 08:28 GMT
Roblox Fisch
Roblox Fisch (Image via Roblox)

The Depths in Fisch is a mid-game location that can be accessed via Vertigo. It is teeming with rare and valuable fish species that are typically not found elsewhere. This place is home to 18 unique fish species, most of which can be caught without specific seasonal or weather requirements. As such, once you gain access to the location, completing its Bestiary is just a matter of patience and a little bit of luck.

We take a closer look at The Depths and find out how to complete its Bestiary.

How to reach The Depths in Fisch

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The process of reaching The Depths is a little involved, but once you open the doors to the location, entering becomes quite straightforward. It requires you to gain access to The Depths Key, which can be obtained after completing the Bestiary for Vertigo, the parent location to The Depths.

also-read-trending Trending

Once you have the key, approach the gates to the location and speak to the NPC next to them. This NPC, called the Keeper, will open them for you, giving you permanent access to the region. Now, you are free to explore the secrets of The Depths and initiate the process of completing the Bestiary.

You can get the Rod of the Depths and Conception Conch in this area, so if you have the C$ for it, you may purchase these items. Note that the Rod of the Depths requires you to navigate a dark and confusing maze; its directions can be found here.

Also read: Conception Conch in Fisch: Price, usage, and more

The Depths Bestiary and how to complete it

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

If you can acquire it, the Rod of the Depths is a good tool to use while filling out the Bestiary for The Depths. This expensive angling equipment is well worth the effort, so consider purchasing it as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can use the Auric Rod or the Brick Rod to complete the fish species index.

Completing the Bestiary also requires you to rely on Absolute Darkness, a random event that adds the Exotic Ancient Depths Serpent to the fish pool. This event only lasts for 15 minutes at a time and causes the water pool to glow, signaling you may need to hurry. Alternatively, apply the Wormhole Enchantment to your fishing rod to circumvent this requirement entirely for a chance to catch the Serpent.

Since certain species have a daytime requirement as well, consider bringing Sundial Totems along. That way, you can manipulate the time of day to suit your fish-catching needs.

The table below lists all the fish that can be caught in The Depths, along with the best conditions to catch them:

Fish

Rarity

Bait

Time

Special Conditions/Preferences

Destroyed Fossil

Trash

None

Day

None

Scrap Metal

Trash

None

Day

None

Deep-Sea Dragonfish

Common

Deep Coral

Night

None

Deep-Sea Hatchetfish

Common

Seaweed

Night

None

Black Dragon Fish

Rare

Deep Coral

Night

None

Goblin Shark

Rare

Fish Head

Night

Spring Season, Summer Season

Spider Crab

Rare

Deep Coral

Day

Summer Season

Depth Octopus

Unusual

Coral

Day

None

Frilled Shark

Unusual

Fish Head

Night

None

Luminescent Minnow

Unusual

Seaweed

Night

Spring season

Three-Eyed Fish

Unusual

Seaweed

Night

None

Ancient Eel

Legendary

Coal

Night

Spring Season, Summer Season

Nautilus

Legendary

None

Night

Spring Season, Summer Season

Small Spine Chimera

Legendary

Seaweed

Day

Spring Season, Summer Season

Barreleye Fish

Mythical

Deep Coral

Night

Summer Season

Mutated Shark

Mythical

Fish Head

Night

Winter Season

Sea Snake

Mythical

Fish Head

Night

Winter Season

Ancient Depth Serpent

Exotic

Truffle Worm

Night

None

Enchanted Relic

Relic

None

None

None

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many unique fish species does The Depths feature in Fisch?

You can find up to 19 unique fish species in The Depths.

What is the best fishing rod to complete The Depths Bestiary in Fisch?

The best fishing rod for The Depths Bestiary is the Rod of the Depths, with the Auric Rod and Brick Rod being good alternatives.

How to catch the Ancient Depth Serpent in Fisch

The Ancient Depth Serpent can be caught using the Truffle Worm bait during an Absolute Darkness event, which occurs randomly for 15 minutes.

Quick Links

