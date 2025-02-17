Fisch Zeus Clock Puzzles guide: All Symbols, Mythological Clocks, and more

In the previous update, Fisch introduced a brand-new area called Atlantis, which also brought with it the Zeus Clock Puzzles. These puzzles take cues from Greek Mythology and require you to find the correct symbol for each of the Mythological Clocks. If you complete these clocks successfully, the Kraken rod will be made available to you for purchase, along with a host of new fish species to catch.

Here’s a complete guide to the Zeus Clock Puzzles in Fisch.

Completing the Zeus Clock Puzzle in Fisch

Reaching Atlantis

The Mysterious Pirates (Image via Roblox)

The Mythological Clocks are located in Atlantis, a hidden location accessible from the Grand Reef. For this, speak to the Mysterious Pirate Captain and bribe him with 10,000 C$. This initiates the quest to reach Atlantis, which can be completed by following these steps:

Go to Forsaken Shores and reach the pond found near the waterfall. You will find a small cave that leads to five levers. Activate them to finish the first step.

Next, go to the skull-shaped structure on the Forsaken Shores to acquire the TNT item.

Return to Grand Reef and head to the temple nearby. Use the TNT to destroy it and claim the Heart of Zeus item.

Head to the northern part of the reef and approach the Lightning Crack. Interact with it while holding the Heart to teleport to Atlantis.

Now, you can explore the area and interact with the five Mythological Clock Puzzles.

Mythological Clock Puzzles and Symbols

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

While in Atlantis, you must complete five Mythological Clock Puzzles to unlock the Zeus Rod Room and access the Kraken Rod. You can find the trial rooms at the end of their corresponding pathways in Atlantis.

Since death is possible while solving the trials, it’s recommended to change your spawn location to the local innkeeper. Additionally, you will need diving gear to access some of the puzzles — this can be bought near the Statue of Sovereignty.

Here are the symbols to look for while solving the Zeus Clock Puzzles:

God of Music: Complete the Sunken Depths Trial and find the Mythological Clock inside the secret room. The correct symbol is the Blue Harp .

Complete the Sunken Depths Trial and find the Mythological Clock inside the secret room. The correct symbol is the . God of Titans: The Mythological Clock can be found behind the Poseidon Statue. Pick the Scythe Symbol to solve the Clock.

The Mythological Clock can be found behind the Poseidon Statue. Pick the to solve the Clock. Goddess of Night: Solve Zeus’ Trials to unlock access to the room with the Mythological Clock. Choose the Purple Moon Symbol to solve the Clock.

Solve Zeus’ Trials to unlock access to the room with the Mythological Clock. Choose the to solve the Clock. Goddess of War : Finish the Ethereal Abyss trial to reach a secret room with the Mythological Clock. Pick the Orange Helmet Symbol to complete the Clock Puzzle.

: Finish the Ethereal Abyss trial to reach a secret room with the Mythological Clock. Pick the to complete the Clock Puzzle. God of the Underworld: Solve every other Mythological Clock puzzle to unlock the Kraken Pool. Pick the Horned Arrow on the Mythological Clock found here, bringing the questline to an end.

Take care not to solve these puzzles incorrectly, as doing so will risk you being killed by the Kraken. Once you do solve them, you can buy the Kraken Rod for 1,333,333 C$ and find a new area to fish in the new room.

FAQs

Where are the Mythological Clocks located in Fisch?

The Mythological Clocks can be found in Atlantis, which can be reached by interacting with the Mysterious Pirates at the Grand Reef.

How many Mysterious Clocks does Fisch feature?

There are five Mythological Clocks to solve in the game.

How do I solve the God of the Underworld Mythological Clock Puzzle in Fisch?

After finishing every other Mythological Clock Puzzle, you can solve the God of the Underworld Clock Puzzle by picking the Horned Arrow symbols.

