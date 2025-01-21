Fish’s RNG: A beginner's guide

Fish’s RNG is an RNG-style experience that has you roll the dice to obtain various types of rare fish. The objective of the game is to get the rarest fish in the pool through rolls, which depends largely on managing your Luck stat. Rare fish offer a higher value than their regular counterparts, which makes some species more desirable than others. Craft gadgets and trinkets to boost your odds and try to nab the most valuable fish in the game.

Here’s a quick look at Fish’s RNG, showcasing the basic gameplay mechanics that form the foundations of the experience.

Getting started with Fish’s RNG

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Being an RNG-style experience, Fish’s RNG is fairly simple to get into. You must press the Roll button at the bottom of the screen to perform a roll and receive a random fish. Each fish has a rarity assigned to it that determines its value. Common fish like Trout and Clownfish are aplenty and have very little value aside from crafting. In contrast, rare fish can be equipped and flaunted to others, showcasing your biggest catch.

The odds of getting rare fish can be increased through crafted items, which involve visiting Mazus in the overworld. Interact with him to access crafting recipes and boost your luck through the crafted items to try and find the rarest fish possible. Furthermore, you can purchase items from the Treasurebringer, a rare merchant that only spawns occasionally.

Aim to maximize your luck and collect every fish in the game to complete the Index.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This experience features the same keybindings as the default Roblox ones, making them easy to remember. If you’re unfamiliar with the default Roblox controls, refer to the keybinds listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Controls like Sprint, Roll, Auto-Roll, and Emote are relegated to the HUD, which can be activated using the Mouse.

Gameplay mechanics

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Fish-based RNG experience: As an RNG title, the game revolves around collecting the rarest fish from a pool of dozens of species through rolls. You can use the Auto-Roll feature to perform rolls in the background while you engage in other activities. The Auto-Roll feature remains active for as long as you wish, making it a great way to farm fish for crafting recipes.

As an RNG title, the game revolves around collecting the rarest fish from a pool of dozens of species through rolls. You can use the Auto-Roll feature to perform rolls in the background while you engage in other activities. The Auto-Roll feature remains active for as long as you wish, making it a great way to farm fish for crafting recipes. Crafting: Crafting is the main way to improve your luck stat. You must visit Mazus close to the spawn location in the hub area to access the crafting list. Recipes require you to offer a certain number and type of fish along with Gold for the crafted material to appear. Create and equip trinkets that boost your Luck through the Inventory menu and continue rolling for fish to tip the odds in your favor.

Crafting is the main way to improve your luck stat. You must visit Mazus close to the spawn location in the hub area to access the crafting list. Recipes require you to offer a certain number and type of fish along with Gold for the crafted material to appear. Create and equip trinkets that boost your Luck through the Inventory menu and continue rolling for fish to tip the odds in your favor. Quests: The game includes a Daily Quests system that rewards you with Gold and unique fish for playing the game. Gold is among the resources used for crafting, making it important to amass a lot of it. Quests are also color-coded: the yellow missions reward you with Gold, the blue ones offer rare fish, and the red ones grant you the rarest fish.

The game includes a Daily Quests system that rewards you with Gold and unique fish for playing the game. Gold is among the resources used for crafting, making it important to amass a lot of it. Quests are also color-coded: the yellow missions reward you with Gold, the blue ones offer rare fish, and the red ones grant you the rarest fish. Obby: The overworld includes obbies that can be completed for Gold. These obbies can be found away from the spawn point, indicated by signs around the arena. Since Gold is an essential part of crafting, consider finishing the obbies to prepare for the accessory you wish to make.

The overworld includes obbies that can be completed for Gold. These obbies can be found away from the spawn point, indicated by signs around the arena. Since Gold is an essential part of crafting, consider finishing the obbies to prepare for the accessory you wish to make. Shop: The in-game Shop is home to various game passes that act as quality-of-life features. These features include auto-looting, teleportation, quicker rolls, VIP membership, and more. The game passes are exclusively premium, which means you must spend Robux to access them.

FAQs

What is Fish’s RNG about?

Fish’s RNG has you collect different fish types to collect the rarest ones and complete the Index.

How can you craft accessories in Fish’s RNG?

Accessories can be crafted at Mazus’ in the hub world, who will craft the desired trinket in exchange for certain fish species and Gold.

Is Fish’s RNG free to play?

Yes, the game is fully free-to-play, with only the non-essential gameplay features being locked behind a paywall.

