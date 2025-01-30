Fish Training Squid Game Event guide

Fish Training, the fish racing simulator experience, added a Squid Game-themed event with the newest patch. The Squid Game Event, as it’s known in-game, brings various new playable elements inspired by the Netflix show. You can collect new Pets and enlist new Partners to help you on your quest to become the most proficient fish racer in the world.

Here’s what the Squid Game Event is all about and how you can get the new themed gameplay elements.

Breaking down the Squid Game Event in Fish Training

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Squid Game Event is a limited-time celebration that incorporates the eponymous show into the world of Fish Training. Added to the experience on January 24, 2025, this event introduces new Fish, Pets, and Partners to the core gameplay.

Trending

This event does not involve venturing into a new world; rather, you can stay in your current world and unlock everything added with the update. Getting access to new elements is a matter of getting cumulative log-in bonuses instead of completing any objectives. You can gain access to everything in the event by logging in for ten days as long as the event remains active.

The Squid Game Event is expected to end on February 10, 2025, after which the celebration-specific elements will no longer be accessible.

New Fish, Partners, and Pets

The Squid Game Event rewards (Image via Roblox)

The event adds three Squid Pets, two Partners, and two Fish to the experience. All of these are available through login rewards, accessible by approaching the Squid Game area near the training section.

Here’s a brief overview of these elements and how to receive them:

Noob Player 456: Day 2 login reward. This Partner increases your Luck by 20%, Wins by 240%, and Acceleration by 300%.

Day 2 login reward. This Partner increases your Luck by 20%, Wins by 240%, and Acceleration by 300%. Pink Guard: Day 9 login reward. This Partner increases your Luck by 35%, Wins by 320%, and Acceleration by 420%.

Day 9 login reward. This Partner increases your Luck by 35%, Wins by 320%, and Acceleration by 420%. Squid Square: Day 4 login reward Pet.

Day 4 login reward Pet. Squid Round: Day 6 login reward Pet.

Day 6 login reward Pet. Squid Triangle: Day 8 login reward Pet.

Day 8 login reward Pet. Giant Squid: Day 3 login reward Fish. Increases Wins by 100% and Acceleration by 350%.

Day 3 login reward Fish. Increases Wins by 100% and Acceleration by 350%. Deep Angler: Day 10 login reward Fish. Increases Wins by 210% and Acceleration by 1100%.

