Five Nights TD Greek Mythology Event guide

Five Nights TD, the tower defense experience based on Five Nights at Freddy’s, is currently hosting the Greek Mythology Event. Taking cues from ancient Greek heroes and myths, this event lets you play through new stages, collect powerful units, and earn rewards for participation. You can also explore the new event lobby that has been modeled around historical Greek cities.

This guide breaks down the Greek Mythology Event in Five Nights TD, giving you a quick rundown of everything to do in the event.

Breaking down the Greek Mythology Event in Five Nights TD

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Greek Mythology Event is an ongoing event where you can explore a new lobby, participate in featured levels, perform summons, and level up the battle pass. This event was added to the experience with Update 33 and expanded upon in Update 34. Part 1 of this celebration was added on January 26, 2025, while the second half was introduced to the game on February 2, 2025.

Throughout the two patches, the Greek Mythology update introduced several new units, new stages, an Endless mode, a battle pass, and a summon banner. These elements involve the new Greek currency, Medallions, as a reward or resource.

The new summon banner introduces most of the new units in the event, with the grand prize being the Apex Apollo’s Sun. You can perform summons on the banner using the Greek Event Medallions or seek out the new units through Greek Presents. Greek Presents are unique crate-style rewards that can be obtained from the Event Pass, Tasks, and stages.

Here are the units that can be obtained from the event banner:

Apex Apollo’s Sun

Archer Fredeus

Hermes Puppeteer

Foxseidon

Ares Endoxus

Two new Exclusive units can be bought using Medallions or Robux: Exclusive Zeus Fredeus and Exclusive Forge Withered Bonnie. You may also receive the Forgotten Gaia Chica — which is a powerful unit with a minuscule drop chance — from the Greek Presents. Furthermore, the Apex Apollo’s Sun can be evolved into Apollo’s Moon to improve its combat abilities.

Stages, Tasks, and Endless mode

Greek Event play area (Image via Roblox)

The Greek Mythology Event offers two new Stage types that can be completed for various prizes. Each of these stages includes an Easy and a Nightmare difficulty setting. The higher the difficulty, the better the rewards. These stages can be cleared for a near-endless supply of Medallions, making them quite useful for completing events.

You may also participate in the Endless map, where you can take on a never-ending horde of advancing foes. Fend them off for as long as you can to earn prizes for your valiant resistance. Surviving a high number of enemy waves will grant you better freebies, so bring your best units to this game mode.

Lastly, you can complete Tasks to earn Medallions, Greek Presents, and Souls. Tasks are fairly straightforward missions that can be completed within 15 minutes, making them a quick and easy way to farm Medallions and Presents. We recommend pursuing these objectives whenever you can to stock up on these resources.

The Greek Pass

The Greek Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Greek Pass is the event-specific battle pass that you can complete for additional rewards. This is a 30-level battle pass that can be leveled up by gathering XP through stage completion, be it the regular stages or Endless mode. Its main rewards include Medallions, Souls, Exclusive Packs, Greek Presents, and more.

Like the battle pass featured in the base game, the Greek Pass comes in a Free and a Premium tier. The Free tier is unlocked from the very beginning, allowing you to level it up the moment you enter the event area. At level 30, you receive 30 Greek Presents for finishing the battle pass.

The Premium tier, on the other hand, acts as an addition to the base battle pass, making it so you don’t have to level it up separately. It offers higher rewards than the Free tier without overriding any of the rewards its regular counterpart offers, giving you even more prizes per level.

The final prize of the Premium tier is 100 Greek Presents at level 30. Hence, you have plenty of chances to nab the new Apex Apollo’s Sun.

Unlocking the Green Pass will cost you 799 Robux, giving you a 20% EXP gain boost in the process, along with one of the new Exclusive units.

FAQs

When did the Greek Mythology Event start in Five Nights TD?

Part 1 of the Greek Mythology Event was added on January 26, 2025, while Part 2 was implemented on February 2, 2025.

Which Apex unit did the Greek Mythology Event introduce to Five Nights TD?

The Greek Mythology Event added the Apex unit Apollo’s Sun to Five Nights TD.

How many levels does the Greek Pass feature in Five Nights TD?

The Greek Pass features 30 levels in Five Nights TD, giving you rewards each time you level up.

