Five Nights TD: Military Lobby, Military Pass, and More

Five Nights TD is an FNaF-inspired tower defense experience where you use units to fend off vicious animatronics. It features two lobby types: the Normal Lobby and the event-exclusive Military Lobby. The latter was introduced as a part of the Military Event, adding various military-themed units, stages, and a Battle Pass to the game.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Military Lobby and the Military Pass in this horror tower defense experience.

Military Lobby and the Military Event in Five Nights TD

The Military Lobby (Image via Roblox)

The Military Lobby serves as the backdrop for themed stages, units, and an exclusive Battle Pass that can only be leveled up by completing event stages. You can start a stage by walking into one of the marked shelters. Up to four players can start the stage at once, which is handy for tackling the Nightmare difficulty.

Stages are structured similarly to the base game, where each level represents a day spent in the facility. In total, the Military Event includes five stages that throw 15 enemy waves at you.

The rewards you earn depend on the chosen difficulty, with higher difficulty settings granting rarer and more valuable prizes. Completing a stage gives you various rewards, including Military XP, Military Presents, Souls, and Tokens.

You can also purchase the Exclusive Military Pack to get a head start in the event. It costs 399 Robux and gives you 250 Tokens, one Commando Endo present, and three Souls. Opening the Commando Endo present gives you the unit of the same name.

As for the new units, you can obtain the following exclusive towers through this event by opening Military Presents:

Major Freddy

Artillery Puppet

Mercenary Fox

Enforcer Bonnie

Valkyrie Chica

Other new units include Cupcake Tank and Rocketeer Mangle from the Military Pass, as well as Commando Endo from the premium Exclusive Military Pack.

Military Pass

The Military Pass (Image via Roblox)

Military Pass is an event-exclusive battle pass that rewards you with Military Presents, Souls, Tokens, Units, and Remnants each time you level up. Leveling up requires you to gather Military XP, which is exclusive to the stages featured in the Military Event.

The amount of XP required to level up rises with successive tiers, with the highest tier requiring 300 XP for the level up. You can increase the amount of XP earned with stage clears by adjusting the difficulty setting. The higher the difficulty, the more XP you earn.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the rewards offered by the Military Pass:

Tier 1: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 2: 3x Souls

3x Souls Tier 3: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 4: 400x Tokens

400x Tokens Tier 5: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 6: 3x Souls

3x Souls Tier 7: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 8: 1x Epic Remnant

1x Epic Remnant Tier 9: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 10: 500x Tokens

500x Tokens Tier 11: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 12: 5x Souls

5x Souls Tier 13: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 14: 500x Tokens

500x Tokens Tier 15: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 16: 7x Souls

7x Souls Tier 17: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 18: 600x Tokens

600x Tokens Tier 19: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 20: 7x Souls

7x Souls Tier 21: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 22: 600x Tokens

600x Tokens Tier 23: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 24: 9x Souls

9x Souls Tier 25: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 26: 700x Tokens

700x Tokens Tier 27: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 28: 9x Souls

9x Souls Tier 29: 1x Military Present

1x Military Present Tier 30: Rocketeer Mangle unit

FAQs

When was the MIlitary Lobby added to Five Nights TD?

The Military Lobby was added on July 27, 2024, as a part of the Military Event.

When will the Military Event end in Five Nights TD?

Currently, the developers have not specified when the Military Event will end in Five Nights TD.

What are the newest units featured in the Military Event in Five Nights TD?

The newest units added to the game include Major Freddy, Artillery Puppet, Mercenary Fox, Enforcer Bonnie, Valkyrie Chica, Cupcake Tank, Rocketeer Mangle, and Commando Endo.

