Fix It Up codes (August 2025)

Fix It Up codes give you free in-game rewards, which is perfect if you enjoy customizing and restoring cars. In this Roblox game, you start by rescuing a rusty junkyard car, repairing its parts, and reassembling the engine before giving it a fresh coat of paint. Using codes lets you progress faster and climb the ranks with ease. New codes are often introduced with updates, so keep an eye out for them.
All Fix It Up codes (Active)
Listed below are the currently active codes that can be redeemed for free rewards in the game.
Inactive Fix It Up codes
Below is a list of inactive codes in the game for your reference.
How to redeem Fix It Up codes
To claim your free in-game rewards, follow the instructions listed below:
- Sign in to your Roblox account as you normally would.
- Search for Fix It Up and select the game by clicking on its thumbnail.
- Once the game loads, enter the main lobby area.
- Find the hashtag icon (code button) on the right side of the screen.
- Input a valid code and press the Redeem button to claim your reward.
A green message will confirm the reward name and amount, indicating they’ve been successfully added and are ready to use in-game.
Why are codes important in Fix It Up?
Redeeming codes in Fix It Up grants you Euros, the in-game currency, which can be used to purchase items, apply fresh paint jobs, upgrade parts, and equip high-quality wheels.
Fix It Up code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code isn’t working in Fix It Up, try using the copy-and-paste method instead of typing it manually. This helps avoid common mistakes such as incorrect capitalization, extra spaces, or missing characters. Also, make sure the code is still active and hasn’t expired.
Where to find the latest codes in Fix It Up
Begin by visiting the game’s official Roblox page, then become a member of the Roblox group named .workspace, and don’t forget to join the private Discord community.
FAQs on Fix It Up codes
What is the latest Fix It Up code?
The most recent code is "7MVISITS", which grants 10,000 Euros upon redemption.
Which codes in Fix It Up offer the highest Euro rewards?
Right now, the only Fix It Up codes that reward 10,000 Euros each upon redemption are "30KFAVS" and "7MVISITS."
When are the next Fix It Up codes coming?
There have been no official announcements yet, but since the game is still in its BETA phase, future updates may introduce new codes.
