Roblox Flashpoint codes (July 2025)

Claiming free Flashpoint codes can help you unlock exciting in-game rewards. This high-speed superhero racing experience is set in the DC universe of The Flash. In the game, you must pick a speedster and compete against others. Free codes give you access to special items that boost your performance and overall progress.
This article lists all Roblox Flashpoint codes for July 2025.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Flashpoint. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Flashpoint are issued.
All Flashpoint codes (active)
These are the currently available codes in the game. It is advised to redeem them before they expire.
List of active Flashpoint codes
Codes
Rewards
thankyoufor900klikes!!
60k Cash, 60k EXP, and 1 V-X
ClicksterYT
the Clickster suit
MartyZealousTooQuick
the Marty Zealous Suit
WEAREINCREDIBLYSORRYFORTHEISSUES
Free rewards
d3layedp01nt
50k Cash, 50k EXP, 3 V-X, 1 Rebirth Token and 1 Verified Juice
Search for Flashpoint and ensure you have liked the game and joined the Varis Studios Roblox group.
Click on its thumbnail to open the game page.
Click the Play button to enter the game lobby.
Once inside, locate the Codes button in the top-left corner of the screen.
Enter your code in the input field and press Redeem to claim your reward.
Rewards are applied to your account as soon as they're redeemed.
Why are codes important in Flashpoint?
Codes in Flashpoint help you unlock powerful heroes and earn valuable bonuses, giving you the advantage needed to rise through the ranks.
Flashpoint code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a Flashpoint code isn’t working, copy it from the table above and paste it into the code box to avoid errors. Make sure there are no additional spaces between the text.
Where to find the latest codes in Flashpoint
To stay up to date with the latest Flashpoint codes, regularly check the game’s description on its Roblox homepage. You can also join the official Discord, follow the Varis Studios Roblox group, and subscribe to the @VarisStudios YouTube channel for new code announcements and updates.
FAQs on Flashpoint codes
What is the latest Flashpoint code?
The latest Flashpoint code is "thankyoufor900klikes!!." Redeem it now to claim 60,000 in-game Cash, 60,000 EXP, and 1 V-X.
When do codes expire in Flashpoint?
The developer hasn’t provided an official expiration date for Flashpoint codes. Try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they could become inactive.
When are the next Flashpoint codes coming?
The developer has announced that a new Flashpoint code will be released once the game reaches one million likes.
