Roblox Flashpoint codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:52 GMT
Free rewards in game (Image via Roblox)
Free rewards in game (Image via Roblox)

Claiming free Flashpoint codes can help you unlock exciting in-game rewards. This high-speed superhero racing experience is set in the DC universe of The Flash. In the game, you must pick a speedster and compete against others. Free codes give you access to special items that boost your performance and overall progress.

This article lists all Roblox Flashpoint codes for July 2025.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Flashpoint. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Flashpoint are issued.

All Flashpoint codes (active)

Flash Fee Game Rewards (Image via Roblox)
Flash Fee Game Rewards (Image via Roblox)

These are the currently available codes in the game. It is advised to redeem them before they expire.

List of active Flashpoint codes
CodesRewards
thankyoufor900klikes!!60k Cash, 60k EXP, and 1 V-X
ClicksterYTthe Clickster suit
MartyZealousTooQuickthe Marty Zealous Suit
WEAREINCREDIBLYSORRYFORTHEISSUESFree rewards
d3layedp01nt50k Cash, 50k EXP, 3 V-X, 1 Rebirth Token and 1 Verified Juice
sorryforthebugs:(25k Cash, 25k EXP, 2 V-X and 2 Verified Juice
L1GHTN1NGTHR0W20k Cash, 25k EXP, and 3 V-X
1MILINTERESTED30k Cash, 30k EXP, 3 V-X, and 3 Rebirth Tokens
thankyoufor800klikes!!25k Cash, 25k EXP, and 3 V-X
sorryfordelay:(40k Cash, 40k EXP, 3 Verified Juice and 1 V-X
hehehehaw666klikes!!15k Cash, 15k EXP, and 1 V-X
thisnextcodegoesouttomykingwagwarnitsking13 EXP
LovxellIsSoooooCoolAndHandsomeAndHePullsAllTheLadiesAndHesAlsoSuperTallAndRichWith10GazillionDollars2 EXP and 5 Cash
yay500kinterested!!20k Cash, 20k EXP, and 1 V-X
siliisthecoolestdevandastroshouldgivehimaraisebecauseheisthebestdev6k Cash, and 4k EXP
WeLoveVerifiedAndAppreciateHimVeryMuch10 EXP and Verified Juice
yay350kinterested!!10k Cash, 10k EXP, and 1 V-X
100kinterested!!6900 Cash, 6900 EXP, and 1 V-X
200kinterested!!7500 Cash, 7500 EXP, 1 V-X
500klikes!!6900 Cash and 6900 EXP
yay75kinterested10k Cash and 10k EXP
yippee1milmembersBlursteel Suit
350klikes!!3500 Cash and 3500 EXP
comeonletsgetto50kplayers!!7500 Cash and 7500 EXP
woahhh50kinterested10000 Cash and 10000 EXP
300klikes!!5000 Cash and 5000 EXP
30kplayers6,900 Experience and 6,900 Cash
250klikes!!6,900 Experience and 6,900 Cash
thankyouguysfor200waitnoimean200klikes!!yeahthatsoundsaboutright6,900 Experience and 6,900 Cash
25kplayers6,900 Experience and 6,900 Cash
holymolywehit150klikes5k Experience and 5k Cash
jldownfallFree rewards
woahwefinallyhit10millionvisitsafteroverayearofdevelopmentandabitunderayearofbeingreleasedicantbegintothankyouguysforallthetimepattienceandsupportyougavetousforthisprojectanditreallymeansalotnowimgoingtogoonalittleyapsessiontomakethisanextraextraextralongcodeforthesilliesandforfinallyreaching10millionvisitsumyeahsotostartjustrememberthatoneofourdevelopersthatgoesbythenameofjoeisratherlargeandheavysojustmakesurethatifyoureadthisfaryoutellhimthatanduhhhhwoahcool10millionsuitfromthiscodeyeahgoredeemthisalreadysoyoucangetareallycoolsuitandallyupyupthankyouthoughfor10millionvisitsandtheseotherinsanemilestonesyouhavegivenussofaritwillbeamazingtocontinuethisjourneywithyouallandkeepmakingprojectsthatyouloveFree rewards
Velocity9x1 Velocity 9
N3G4T1V3Negative Flash (Rebirth)
Inactive Flashpoint codes

These codes are no longer valid.

List of inactive Flashpoint codes
CodesRewards
CHRISTMAS2023Free rewards
2milFree rewards
500KFree rewards
VanishesInCrisisFree rewards
sorryforthewaitanddelaybutheyatleastbetaisherenowFree rewards
5milFree rewards
100kmembersFree rewards
4milFree rewards
3milFree rewards
yipyipyoorayoneyearanniversaryFree rewards
RedNosedWestDeerFree rewards
WalnutFree rewards
UnderneathTheTreeFree rewards
iwillrecommendflashpointtoallmyfriendsFree rewards
1kvarisytFree rewards
WeAreWorkingHardOnTheLightningThrowUpdateWhichWillAlsoHaveCoolNewNPCsWithNewWeapon |HappySaintPatrickDayEnjoyTheLuckRunnerSuitAndIfYouveAlreadyUnlockedItThenYouWillGetIgnitionInstead:DFree rewards
wallywestgoatFree rewards
69klikesFree rewards
14kplayersFree rewards
getthegameto100klikesformorecoolcodesFree rewards
20kplayersFree rewards
15kplayersFree rewards
100kLikes!!Free rewards
50kinterestednext?Free rewards
How to redeem Flashpoint codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account.
  2. Search for Flashpoint and ensure you have liked the game and joined the Varis Studios Roblox group.
  3. Click on its thumbnail to open the game page.
  4. Click the Play button to enter the game lobby.
  5. Once inside, locate the Codes button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  6. Enter your code in the input field and press Redeem to claim your reward.

Rewards are applied to your account as soon as they're redeemed.

Why are codes important in Flashpoint?

Codes in Flashpoint help you unlock powerful heroes and earn valuable bonuses, giving you the advantage needed to rise through the ranks.

Flashpoint code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a Flashpoint code isn’t working, copy it from the table above and paste it into the code box to avoid errors. Make sure there are no additional spaces between the text.

Where to find the latest codes in Flashpoint

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay up to date with the latest Flashpoint codes, regularly check the game’s description on its Roblox homepage. You can also join the official Discord, follow the Varis Studios Roblox group, and subscribe to the @VarisStudios YouTube channel for new code announcements and updates.

FAQs on Flashpoint codes

What is the latest Flashpoint code?

The latest Flashpoint code is "thankyoufor900klikes!!." Redeem it now to claim 60,000 in-game Cash, 60,000 EXP, and 1 V-X.

When do codes expire in Flashpoint?

The developer hasn’t provided an official expiration date for Flashpoint codes. Try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they could become inactive.

When are the next Flashpoint codes coming?

The developer has announced that a new Flashpoint code will be released once the game reaches one million likes.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
