Flashpoint Worlds Collide 2x EXP & Cash guide (June 21, 2025)

Cash and EXP are foundational pillars of the gameplay loop in Flashpoint Worlds Collide. Naturally, players are always seeking ways to earn more of these resources for level-ups and upgrade purchases. On June 21, 2025, a limited-time event started that doubles all EXP and Cash earned from all sources. This presents a unique opportunity to maximize the money stock and level up as much as possible.

This guide discusses the 2x EXP and Cash event and gives you an overview of how to get these resources with ease.

An overview of the 2x EXP and Cash event in Flashpoint Worlds Collide

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Flashpoint Worlds Collide is no stranger to 2x EXP and Cash events; it has held them in the past, and it likely will in the future. The premise of this event is simple: it doubles the amount of Cash and EXP you earn from all sources in the game. This includes races, random events, and more.

The currently ongoing rendition of the event started on June 21, 2025, and will last until 00:00 a.m. UTC on Monday. It ends exactly when the weekdays begin. You can check the precise ending times for different regions in the world by going through the list below:

UTC: 00:00 a.m.

00:00 a.m. PDT: 5:00 p.m. (June 22, 2025)

5:00 p.m. (June 22, 2025) CDT: 7:00 p.m. (June 22, 2025)

7:00 p.m. (June 22, 2025) EDT: 8:00 p.m. (June 22, 2025)

8:00 p.m. (June 22, 2025) IST: 5:30 a.m. (June 22, 2025)

The 2x EXP and Cash Event presents a unique opportunity to level up as much as you can and earn plenty of Cash. Consider seizing it and maximizing your progress in the game.

What Cash and EXP are used for

Converting Cash to Ignition (Image via Roblox)

EXP is the primary resource on which the leveling system of the game rests. Earning EXP lets you level up and acquire Skill Points, using which you can improve your stats in the Upgrades menu. EXP can be earned through a myriad of means, including races, random crime events, code redemptions, and more.

You can use Cash to purchase cosmetics and Ignition. Ignition is yet another currency that you can use to purchase various boosts from the Inventory menu and the Cosmetics shop. You can convert 5,000 Cash to 50 Ignition from the conversion menu. The value of Cash is seen with Ignition, as the boosts you buy from the Inventory can notably improve your Speed for a limited time.

FAQs

Will the 2x EXP and Cash event return in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

Yes, the 2x EXP and Cash event is a recurring event that is liable to return in the future.

When will the current 2x EXP and Cash event end in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

The current run of the 2x EXP and Cash event is set to end on June 23, 2025, at midnight.

What is Cash used for in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

Cash can be used to buy cosmetics or be converted into Ignition for boosts and additional skins.

