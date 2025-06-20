Flashpoint Worlds Collide Fastlane Faceoff guide

Flashpoint Worlds Collide has numerous races in its open world, offering prizes to the winners. Fastlane Faceoff is one such race that you and other Robloxians can join to compete against each other. Located in the city outskirts, Fastlane Faceoff is structured similarly to a drag race. You and the other participants must go through every glowing ring to clear the race and receive the associated reward.

Let’s explore what Fastlane Faceoff is all about in Flashpoint Worlds Collide.

About Fastlane Faceoff in Flashpoint Worlds Collide

Fastlane Faceoff starting point (Image via Roblox)

Fastlane Faceoff is rather easy to find in Flashpoint Worlds Collide; simply turn the camera slightly up to see the names of the race tracks on the HUD. Once you find it, make a beeline straight to it; use the Boost button liberally to reach it in a flash.

Trending

This track is outside the urban environment; as such, it should be fairly easy to spot. You can also join it through the prompt on the HUD, should someone else initiate the race.

If you are the first to join the course, there will be a 30-second timer, after which all participants will gather at the start line. Should someone else do so first, you will receive the notification to join 15 seconds before the race starts.

Fastlane Faceoff is, as mentioned earlier, a drag race. All you need to do is move in a straight line and go through every halo you see. As such, the track becomes a lot more about your Speed and Boost Speed stats than any fine button inputs or finesse. Even at level 1, it should not take more than 15 seconds to finish it.

If your sole aim is to maximize your speed in races, these are the stats to prioritize. Apart from that, the most you will do on this track is hold the W key and use the Boost feature (Left Shift by default) when available.

The ultimate prize for winning a race is 50 Cash, with runner-ups receiving half the prize money acquired by the player immediately above their rank. The first prize winner receives 50 Cash, the second gets 25, the third 12.5, and so on.

Also read: The latest codes for Flashpoint Worlds Collide

About Flashpoint Worlds Collide

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Flashpoint Worlds Collide is a game based on the DC character, the Flash. In this Roblox experience, you embody a speedster who uses their super speed to fight crime, participate in races against other speedsters, and explore the city.

As you explore the city, you will be notified of crimes in progress. You can intercept them and earn Cash and XP rewards for defeating nefarious criminals, leveling up in the process. With enough XP, you will level up and gain Skill Points to boost your stats. Then, it’s up to you whether you prioritize speed or crime-fighting abilities.

The game also features numerous race tracks that double as online races. You can compete against others to see who is the fastest and earn rewards accordingly. Aim to be the fastest and most powerful speedster to take your crime-fighting abilities to a new level.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to start Fastlane Faceoff in Flashpoint Worlds Collide

Fastlane Faceoff can be started by going to the corresponding beacon and clicking on the Join button or by hitting the Teleport button when someone else initiates the race.

What are the best stats to win the Fastlane Faceoff race in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

The best stats to win Fastlane Faceoff are Speed and Boost Speed.

Is Flashpoint Worlds Collide free to play?

Yes, you can experience this title for free without engaging with any of its premium features.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024