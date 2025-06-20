Flashpoint Worlds Collide Runway Rush guide

Flashpoint Worlds Collide has race tracks in spades for you to test out your speedster abilities against other Robloxians. Runway Rush is among the more unique races in the game, requiring you to take finer control of your avatar and regulate your speed accordingly.
This guide explores Flashpoint Worlds Collide's Runway Rush in detail.
About Runway Rush in Flashpoint Worlds Collide
In Flashpoint Worlds Collide, Runway Rush is set on an airstrip far from the city. Its location can be found by following the marker with the name of the track on the HUD. Head there in a straight line, and you will reach it in no time.
This track is designed for mid-late game players, as even completing it can be a tall order for beginners. Finishing it requires you to follow the beacons on the airstrip, which are laid out in an oval formation. Your objective is to hit these beacons while maintaining your speed and complete a few laps without faltering to win a Cash prize.
Complicating the track are barrels, which are scattered across the airstrip. At the blinding speeds required to finish the track, these barrels can be quite difficult to spot and avoid. If you hit them, you will trip and lose a lot of momentum, potentially preventing you from finishing the race at all. Should this come to pass, you will receive no completion rewards.
It may be a good idea to run through the race a few times to learn the barrel placement, the optimal speed, and when to boost. This race is not simply about having higher stats than everyone else; it’s about maintaining better control over your avatar than everyone else. Practice a few times, and you will be able to clear the race with ease.
How the Skill Point system works
Skill Point investment dictates how well-rounded your speedster is; you could choose to optimize speed and become blindingly fast or be a master of combat. There is enough variety in this system for basic build-crafting to be possible.
In total, there are six stats that govern your build type: Speed, Flashtime Speed, Stamina, Boost Speed, Health, and Damage. Since this title is focused on speedsters, half of these directly impact how quickly you move in various situations. The other half is dedicated to combat and survivability.
Here’s a quick overview of what each stat does:
- Speed: Raises your movement speed. Can be adjusted using the Q and E keys.
- Flashtime Speed: Reduces your speed in Flashtime mode. Gives you more time to react during the slow-mo effect.
- Stamina: Improves Boost and Flashtime duration.
- Boost Speed: Raises the speed boost received when pressing the Boost button.
- Health: Raises your HP pool.
- Damage: Raises the damage you deal to enemies.
Three Skill Points can be acquired per level-up. Level-ups are available by completing crime-fighting random events. Invest them in the Upgrades menu wisely, as your stat spread can change the way you play the game rather drastically.
Speed-focused builds should prioritize Speed, Stamina, and Boost Speed, while combat-focused builds can add points to Flashtime Speed, Health, and Damage. Hybrid builds can also work, but it will be more challenging to excel in either role.
FAQs
Where is Runway Rush located in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?
Runway Rush can be found in the city outskirts by following the marker on the HUD.
How to regulate speed in Flashpoint Worlds Collide
You can raise your speed by pressing Q, while hitting the E key reduces it.
How to level up in Flashpoint Worlds Collide
Leveling up requires you to gather XP via crime-fighting, earning you Skill Points each time you level up.
