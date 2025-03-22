Floor Race codes (March 2025)

Floor Race codes offer free Wins to help you smash your way to victory in this Roblox experience. Belonging to the clicker genre on Roblox, the objective in this game is to break floors with a hammer while competing with others. Wins obtained by destroying floors can be used to buy speed-enhancing Pets and better hammers.

That said, you can rest your arm for a while and redeem the active codes to get Wins effortlessly.

Active Floor Race codes

Use the featured codes to get free Wins (Image via Roblox)

Generally, Roblox codes are valid for a limited time. Claim the following freebies for Floor Race as soon as possible because they may expire without warning.

List of active codes in Floor Race Code Rewards trade 1500 Wins dragon 1000 Wins

Expired Floor Race codes

There are no expired codes for Floor Race at the moment.

How to redeem Roblox Floor Race codes

Click the ABX icon to open the redemption window (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes in Roblox Floor Race by following these steps:

Run Floor Race on Roblox.

Click the Codes button (ABX icon) on the left side, which can be found between Trading and Rebirths.

(ABX icon) on the left side, which can be found between Trading and Rebirths. Once the redemption box opens, type an active code in the Redeem Codes Here text box.

text box. Hit the green Redeem button to submit a code activation request.

Gift codes for this game aren't case-sensitive, so players can use both uppercase and lowercase letters.

Floor Race codes and their importance

Purchase and equip better hammers (Image via Roblox)

Codes are useful because they reduce the amount of time players have to spend grinding resources. Wins, indicated by a checkered flag on the screen, is a resource with multiple applications in Roblox Floor Race. You can use it to purchase hammers that provide more Wins with each hit. Moreover, to improve the hammer speed, you can get Pets after buying and hatching Eggs.

Experienced players can utilize Wins to access the Rebirth feature. While Rebirths remove all your obtained items and resources, you will get increased Hammer Power and the Wins multiplier during your second run.

Floor Race code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Avoid mistypes when redeeming active codes (Image via Roblox)

The "INVALID CODE" error occurs when you enter an incorrect code in the redemption box and press Redeem. To avoid this, cross-check each code and remove any typos or unnecessary spaces. You can rely on the copy-paste method for quicker redemptions.

The problem can also be caused by connectivity issues so make sure you have a stable internet connection when attempting to activate codes.

Where to find new Roblox Floor Race codes

The developer of Floor Race notifies players about the latest codes on the Cloudflash Games Discord server. You can also be a member of the Cloudflash Games Roblox group to remain informed about codes and upcoming developments.

FAQs on Floor Race codes

What are the rewards provided by Floor Race gift codes?

Players can redeem codes to get Wins, an important resource for purchasing hammers and eggs in Floor Race.

How many times can a Floor Race code be redeemed?

Each code can be redeemed once in the Roblox game, so double redemptions result in an error.

When are new codes added for Floor Race?

There is no official release schedule for gift codes. However, the developer usually shares new ones to celebrate updates, events, and milestones.

