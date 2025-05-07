Force Master X codes (May 2025)

Force Master X codes can get you tons of gold without too much grinding. In this fun, super-fast battle simulator on Roblox, you enjoy force powers, which include sending floating objects, such as a toilet or a football, to hit your enemies. You must train and get strong by using all these powers to kill monsters. The better you play and train, the more powerful your force abilities grow.

Ad

As you advance, you lift bigger objects and take down more difficult enemies. You can collect fantastic items on your journey, like weapons, pets, and masks.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Force Master X. We'll update the page when new codes are issued.

All Force Master X codes (Active)

Free active codes in Force Master X (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes for Force Master X:

Ad

Trending

List of active Force Master X codes

Code Reward iceworld 100 Souls (Latest) sushi Gold Mask stats ticket welcome 10,000 Gold

Ad

Inactive Force Master X codes

Currently, Force Master X does not have any inactive codes.

How to redeem Force Master X codes

Redeem codes in Force Master X (Image via Roblox)

The process for redeeming codes for Force Master X is straightforward:

Ad

Open Force Master X on Roblox.

Click the shop icon.

Click the 'ABX' icon.

Copy any active code from this guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' textbox.

Click the redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Force Master X codes about, and what’s their importance?

Unlock new areas in Force Master X (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Force Master X give you gold, masks, and souls. Gold will help you purchase additional doors, making it easy for you to step into a new world of stronger enemies. Free souls will put you ahead, making your character stronger to achieve mini targets like unlocking a new weapon slot or getting free potions.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Force Master X codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Force Master X invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

If you're having trouble redeeming codes for Force Master X, it could be because the code might have expired. Always use the latest available codes to claim your rewards before they expire. Typos, punctuation errors, or spelling mistakes can also cause issues, so copying and pasting them is your safest bet.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Force Master X codes

You can find the latest codes for Force Master X on the BraveTurtles Roblox group and BraveTurtles Games Discord server.

FAQs on Force Master X code

What is the latest Force Master X code?

"iceworld" is the latest code in Force Master X. It grants you 100 souls.

Ad

Which code provides the best rewards in Force Master X?

"welcome" grants you 10,000 gold, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Force Master X?

Codes give you gold and souls to get a strong head start and unlock tougher enemies early in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiba Bin Billes Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.



Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.



Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.

She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.



In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.



Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.



In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024