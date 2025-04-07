Are there any Forsaken codes? (April 2025)

There are no active Roblox Forsaken codes available as of today, April 7. You will experience dark horror gameplay where you will be thrown into an erratic and mysterious world made out of scary settings, hidden dangers, and unpredictable encounters. You will encounter different characters, some of them are good, some are bad, and some have unclear intentions.

Your main aim in Forsaken is to survive by discovering secrets and progress by solving challenges while being selective about who to trust. The game is full of suspense, atmospheric design, and lore that keeps evolving, which goes beyond what is in gameplay.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Forsaken when they are released. We'll keep updating this page whenever new codes are issued.

How to enjoy without Forsaken codes

Codes for Forsaken would be quite valuable (Image via Roblox)

Despite the lack of code of Forsaken codes, the gameplay can be very fulfilling via intense fights, while also charging you up with the storyline. Don't think of codes that will make things quick, but rather wander throughout the open world, learn the different enemy patterns, and improve your skills.

Without codes, you win the benefit of enjoying the thrill of the grind, the excitement of testing your strength the old-fashioned way through skill, patience, and exploration. You can find the latest codes for Forsaken on its Discord server and by following the developer @souldrivenlove on X.

What is Roblox Forsaken?

Careful whom to trust in Forsaken (Image via Roblox)

Forsaken is an asymmetrical horror multiplayer gameplay where survivors must carry out tasks to escape while one killer hunts them down. The game features nine unique survivors and four unique killers with their abilities and styles.

You can roam through six carefully designed maps and customize your character with over 100 unlockable skins and 30 emotes. Its unique gameplay and characters can bring in nostalgic and refreshing vibes to you.

FAQs on Forsaken codes

Will Forsaken codes be available in the future?

While there are no Forsaken codes right now, it’s possible that future updates might introduce one.

How can I earn rewards without codes in Forsaken?

You can earn resources and unlock skins and items by simply playing the game, exploring the map, and leveling up.

