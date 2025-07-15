Forsaken Noli guide

The latest Forsaken update introduced Noli as a playable killer that can be unlocked through the shop. He is an Ambush and Trickster-style character with powerful abilities that make him an effective killer. However, Noli's ability set and gameplay style make him somewhat challenging to get used to, requiring some familiarization before he shows his killing proficiency.

Let’s take a closer look at Noli and find out what he’s capable of in Forsaken.

Breaking down Noli in Forsaken

Overview

Noli in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Noli is a killer that can be purchased from the Shop for 1,100 Cash. This makes him an easy character to unlock, particularly if you’re a seasoned veteran of the game.

As an Ambusher and a Trickster, Noli relies on strategic takedowns more than brute strength, which can take some getting used to, especially for newer players. His toolkit includes Hallucination-focused abilities that can make survival against him challenging for Survivors. Combined with the ability to spawn fake generators, they will have a hard time against Noli.

Here are his stats:

Difficulty: Five Stars

Five Stars Health: 1,111

1,111 Regular Speed: 7.5

7.5 Sprinting Speed: 27.5

27.5 Max Stamina: 110

110 Stamina Loss per second: 9.5

9.5 Stamina Gain per second: 21

21 Terror Radius: 80 studs

His stat spread is average for killers, with certain aspects like Health being lower than the likes of Jason and John Doe. He does have a larger Terror Radius than the average killer, making it slightly easier for him to entrap and kill any Survivors within range.

Passives and abilities

Noli's stats (Image via Roblox)

Noli’s passive abilities include Hallucinations and Prankster, both of which influence his gameplay style rather heavily. Here’s what they do:

Hallucination: May inflict Hallucination with many of his abilities. Hallucination causes a Survivor’s aura to be revealed to Noli while they hallucinate mirages of the killer. Can be stacked up to three times. Effect resets if struck by Noli.

May inflict Hallucination with many of his abilities. Hallucination causes a Survivor’s aura to be revealed to Noli while they hallucinate mirages of the killer. Can be stacked up to three times. Effect resets if struck by Noli. Prankster: Spawns fake generators on the map. If a Survivor completes a fake generator, they will gain one stack of Hallucination. Fully completing a fake generator stacks Hallucination thrice. Fake generators give no points and don’t count towards Survivors’ progress.

While playing as Noli, killing Survivors involves stacking Hallucination as much as possible. Hallucination all but incapacitates the affected Survivor, making them easy prey for the killer. Complementing these passives are Noli’s abilities, which you can activate by pressing the corresponding button.

These include the following:

Stab: Use Shadow Tendrils to stab forward.

Use Shadow Tendrils to stab forward. Void Rush: Winds up for a second before rushing towards the target. If hit by the rush, the Survivor will gain two stacks of Hallucination. Following a successful hit, Noli can perform Void Rush again. Sprinting is possible during the second rush. Deals extra damage if a Survivor with two or more stacks of Hallucination is hit with Void Rush.

Winds up for a second before rushing towards the target. If hit by the rush, the Survivor will gain two stacks of Hallucination. Following a successful hit, Noli can perform Void Rush again. Sprinting is possible during the second rush. Deals extra damage if a Survivor with two or more stacks of Hallucination is hit with Void Rush. Nova: Throw a Voidstar forward, causing an implosion when coming in contact with Survivors or a wall. Can be detonated manually with reduced implosion radius.

Throw a Voidstar forward, causing an implosion when coming in contact with Survivors or a wall. Can be detonated manually with reduced implosion radius. Observant: Highlights all generators and displays a mirage of Noli above them. Enables teleportation to the chosen generator after a short windup. Inflicts Hallucination stacks based on the Survivor’s proximity to the chosen generator. Being stunned will cancel the move.

FAQs

How to unlock Noli in Forsaken

Noli can be unlocked for 1,100 Cash from the in-game shop.

What is Noli’s specialization in Forsaken?

Noli specializes in inflicting Hallucination upon the Survivors and ambushing them to take them down.

Can Noli’s Void Rush be cancelled in Forsaken?

Yes, Noli’s Void Rush can be cancelled if he is stunned before the attack launches.

