Forsaken Objectives guide

Forsaken is an asymmetrical survival horror title where the survivors must try to avoid the killer and escape by completing various Objectives. Objectives are the primary goal for survivors. Completing these will open the path to escape and help survivors win the round. Finishing Objectives also grants players EXP and in-game Cash, making them even more crucial to the gameplay loop.

Here’s a complete guide to Objectives in Forsaken.

Breaking down Objectives in Forsaken

Overview

Completing an Objective (Image via Roblox)

Objectives are the main targets that can be viewed at the top right corner of the screen. These are missions that must be completed while the killer prowls the map to open the escape path.

Completing an Objective grants the player EXP and Cash while bringing them one step closer to victory. Simultaneously, finishing the task reduces the match timer as well. This gives the killer much less time to find and eliminate any survivors.

While playing as the killer, players have the option to complete the survivors’ objectives. However, doing so is not advised, since it directly brings them closer to defeat. The game itself lampshades this with an on-screen message if a Robloxian attempts to do so as the killer.

Generators

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the game only has one Objective archetype: Generators. Survivors are tasked with restarting up to five Generators, the number of which varies based on the map. These are interactive objects that trigger a mini-game when the player presses E while standing next to them.

The Generator mini-game involves connecting all the dots without causing the lines to overlap. Doing so successfully completes the task and reduces the timer. However, the mini-game also locks the Robloxian in place, making them fully vulnerable to the killer’s assault. This situation can be mitigated somewhat with consumables that make the player invisible or reduce the detection radius.

Players may exit the minigame whenever they wish, which is useful if they clock the killer’s approach in time. That said, they must start over if they don’t complete it, as the Generator does not save progress.

Robloxians must finish the puzzle and continue to reduce the timer to open the way out, earning them a well-earned victory.

FAQs

What are Objectives in Forsaken?

Objectives are missions for survivors that can be completed to reduce the timer and open the path to the exit.

How many Objective types does Forsaken feature?

Currently, the game only features one type of Objective: Generators.

Can Forsaken be accessed for free?

Yes, this experience is free to play and requires no mandatory Robux purchase to explore its various gameplay systems.

