Friendship Island: A beginner's guide

Friendship Island is a Roblox title focused on developing friendships and clearing challenges with your new friends. This experience is all about socializing with other Robloxians from around the world. You and your fellow players are given some time to familiarize yourselves with each other before selecting your respective best friends. Once you’ve chosen a friend, you will face a series of minigames that will determine the final winning pair.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started in Friendship Island.

Getting started with Friendship Island

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Friendship Island starts by placing all players on the server in a group and having them chat amongst each other for 30 seconds. After that, the game takes on a round-based format, where each pair of friends faces various challenges to earn Hearts, the main currency.

At the end of each round, each pair votes on which of them was the best. The pair to receive the fewest votes is eliminated from the competition, while the remaining players proceed to the next round. This continues until only one pair of friends remains. The final pair is crowned the winner, and they receive the grand prize.

Winning in this experience is more about building rapport among other players than about doing well in the minigames. If you manage to become popular enough among the remaining Robloxians, there’s a good chance you will make it to the end, no matter what.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This title shares many of its keybindings with the default Roblox control scheme. So, the only keybindings you need to remember while playing this experience are the standard controls used by the platform. These are listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

Gameplay features

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Friendship-based competition: The game aims to be all about building friendships with strangers from across the world. You can meet and chat with new people, learn who they are, and share your own thoughts with them. If you connect with someone, there’s a chance the bond you develop may carry over into an online friendship. Participate in a competition against others with your new best friend and try to win the final prize.

The game aims to be all about building friendships with strangers from across the world. You can meet and chat with new people, learn who they are, and share your own thoughts with them. If you connect with someone, there’s a chance the bond you develop may carry over into an online friendship. Participate in a competition against others with your new best friend and try to win the final prize. Minigames: The minigames featured in this title are fairly straightforward, involving puzzles or platformer challenges that you and your partner must overcome. These are crucial for winning Hearts, but they may have little bearing on the elimination process.

The minigames featured in this title are fairly straightforward, involving puzzles or platformer challenges that you and your partner must overcome. These are crucial for winning Hearts, but they may have little bearing on the elimination process. Elimination: Elimination is completely dependent on how much other players like you based on their initial impressions. If you’ve made a good first impression, chances are they will vote for you enough to keep you secure for the round. However, making no significant impact among them will lead to you accruing the fewest votes, causing you to be eliminated.

Elimination is completely dependent on how much other players like you based on their initial impressions. If you’ve made a good first impression, chances are they will vote for you enough to keep you secure for the round. However, making no significant impact among them will lead to you accruing the fewest votes, causing you to be eliminated. Hearts: Hearts are the main currency of this experience, used to purchase items from the in-game shop. They can be earned through minigames and at the end of the match, making them a fairly easy-to-acquire resource.

Hearts are the main currency of this experience, used to purchase items from the in-game shop. They can be earned through minigames and at the end of the match, making them a fairly easy-to-acquire resource. Shop: Here, you can buy various in-game items. These items are mostly of a cosmetic nature and don’t impact how well you develop friendships with other players. Items like Emotes can be purchased with Hearts, while game passes and bundles are exclusively premium.

FAQs

What is Friendship Island about?

Friendship Island is about making a best friend and competing with other Robloxian pairs to win the grand prize.

Is Friendship Island free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory premium purchases.

How does elimination work in Friendship Island?

At the end of each round, player pairs are eliminated if they receive the fewest votes during the voting phase.

