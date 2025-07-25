Friendship Island codes (July 2025)

The latest Friendship Island codes can be redeemed for free rewards in this action-adventure Roblox game inspired by reality TV shows. In this title, you must use your style and charm to stand out. Along the way, you can collect hearts and purchase all kinds of cosmetics, emojis, and dances to customize and upgrade your avatar, helping you level up faster.

All Friendship Island codes (Active)

Friendship Island task time (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the working codes in the game. They've been checked and are ready for you to use right away.

List of active Friendship Island codes Codes Rewards CASA 25 Hearts TENMILVISITS 50 Hearts FRIENDSHIP 75 Hearts DELAY 100 Hearts BIGUPDATE 50 Hearts RELEASE 50 Hearts

Inactive Friendship Island codes

There are currently no expired Friendship Island codes.

How to redeem Friendship Island codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Just follow these easy steps to use the working codes in the game:

Head to the game’s homepage and start the game. Choose a game mode and enter the lobby. Once you're in, click the Play button to join the match. Look for the Gifts icon on the left side of the screen. Type in your code and press the Claim button to get your reward.

Once you redeem the code, a message will pop up on the screen confirming that the rewards have been added to your account.

Why are codes important in Friendship Island?

Codes in Friendship Island are useful as they give you rewards like hearts, which can be used to buy fun cosmetics like emotes and dances. These bonuses help you progress quickly.

Friendship Island code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Be sure to join the official Roblox group before redeeming any codes. Now, launch the game again, and you should be able to redeem the codes without any issues. To avoid mistakes, copy and paste the code directly, as they’re case-sensitive and even small errors can cause issues.

Where to find the latest codes in Friendship Island?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To keep up with the latest Friendship Island codes, visit the game’s Roblox homepage. You can also follow @princeelfdev on X.com or join the official and private Discord servers for real-time updates and exclusive code drops.

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem codes in Friendship Island?

Each Friendship Island code can be used only once per account. If you try to redeem the same code again, you’ll see an error message.

When do the codes expire in Friendship Island?

There’s no official word on when the codes will expire.

When are the next Friendship Island codes coming?

New codes are typically shared whenever the game reaches important milestones, such as hitting a specific number of likes, player count, or special events. Developers often release codes to celebrate these moments and reward players, so keep an eye on the game’s official channels.

