Fruit Reborn Lunar Event guide

The One Piece-inspired open-world title, Fruit Reborn, has added the Lunar Event to commemorate the advent of the Lunar New Year. This event gives you access to unique Fruits, resources, and special rewards for collecting and exchanging Firecracker Tokens. The Lunar Event can be accessed from the HUD and completed by a player of any level, making it a beginner-friendly event.

This guide gives you a brief introduction to the Lunar Event and sheds light on a quick way to obtain all rewards available in this celebration.

Completing the Lunar Event in Fruit Reborn

Lunar Event Exchange Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Lunar Event is an ongoing event being held in the game to celebrate the coming of the first New Moon of the new year. This Event involves collecting Firework Tokens and exchanging them at the event-specific Shop for various rewards. Primary rewards from the event include the Golden Squid and the Shadow Monarch.

Trending

Collecting Firework Tokens is simple: enter active combat and defeat enemy mobs to receive the event currency. Basic enemies drop Tokens in the single digits, while their more powerful counterparts yield a bigger number of Tokens.

Here are the rewards that can be obtained from the Lunar Event Shop:

Golden Squid: 50,000 Firework Tokens (once only)

50,000 Firework Tokens (once only) Shadow Monarch: 30,000 Firework Tokens (once only)

30,000 Firework Tokens (once only) Mythical Fruit: 20,000 Firework Tokens (once only)

20,000 Firework Tokens (once only) Legendary Fruit: 8,000 Firework Tokens (up to five times)

8,000 Firework Tokens (up to five times) Epic Fruit: 2,000 Firework Tokens (up to 10 times)

2,000 Firework Tokens (up to 10 times) 100 Gems: 1,000 Firework Tokens (up to 20 times)

1,000 Firework Tokens (up to 20 times) 250,000 Coins: 1,000 Firework Tokens (up to 20 times)

1,000 Firework Tokens (up to 20 times) 50 Gems: 1,000 Firework Tokens (no limit)

The Lunar Event is set to end on February 9, 2025, after which these freebies will no longer be accessible.

Also read: The latest codes for Fruit Reborn

About Fruit Reborn

In-game title (Image via Roblox)

Fruit Reborn is an open-world action RPG title based on the world of One Piece, where you must defeat enemies to strengthen your avatar. This experience has you explore the different regions and obtain the titular Fruits, using which you can perform devastating attacks.

You can take on quests and go on an adventure to seek greater strength with the aim of being the strongest in the world. To do this, you can go to different areas and battle enemies, earning XP and resources by defeating them. Once sufficiently strengthened, approach the in-game Arena and take on other players in the battle to ascertain who has the greater mastery of the game’s mechanics.

Use the spoils of victory to purchase a boat and venture out into the sea in pursuit of greater power in this Roblox experience.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When does the Lunar Event end in Fruit Reborn?

The Lunar Event is set to end on February 9, 2025.

What is the grand prize of the Lunar Event in Fruit Reborn?

The grand prize of the Lunar Event is the Golden Squid, which can be purchased for 50,000 Firework Tokens.

How to get Firework Tokens for the Lunar Event in Fruit Reborn?

Firework Tokens can be obtained by defeating enemy mobs in battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024