Fur Infection: A beginner's guide

Fur Infection is a simple and fun experience that has been in Roblox since 2022. Its gameplay involves a group of over 20 players spawning in one of the arenas' safe zones, which offers numerous tools to fight infected entities. Once you step out, things are bound to go awry. Read on to learn more.
Everything you need to know about Fur Infection
The experience's gameplay takes place in one of the many arenas consisting of different interactibles, layouts, and themes. You are spawned in the safe zone, situated at the center, with just one goal: earn as much Cash (the in-game money) as possible, either by being an Infectant or Human.
In this area, you will be offered multiple tools, such as Baseball Bat and Gun, with which you can fight the Infectants. These can be purchased via Cash that you collect in-game.
No Infectant can enter the Safe Zone. If they dare to try, they will be eliminated immediately and respawned in the zone as a Human.
How to earn Cash
- Human: Step out of the safe zone equipped with tools, fight Infectants, and pick the Money Stacks lying on the ground. Each blow you land on the Infectants with your tools also rewards some Cash.
- Infectant: Infect as many Humans as possible, which rewards you with Cash. Note that you can't pick Money Stacks from the ground in this state.
How to infect Humans
After turning into an Infectant, by other players or stepping into bogs in the arena, infect other Humans by following them and pressing the right mouse button. However, Humans can stun you via their tools and drain your health, so stay cautious.
Tools
Here are all the offered Tools and their prices:
Exclusive Game Pass tools
Only those who purchase the Game Pass can access these tools. They are added to your inventory permanently:
- Alien Bat: 1199 Robux
- Electric Bat: 799 Robux
Regular tools
These are the tools that everyone can purchase. However, they are just for one-time use and expire after you get eliminated:
- 30 Cash
- Baseball Bat: Free
- Axe: 50 Cash
- Katana: 100 Cash
- Pistol: 300 Cash
- Golden Bat: 50 Cash
- Golden Axe: 80 Cash
- Golden Katana: 200 Cash
FAQs related to Fur Infection
What's the content maturity of Fur Infection?
The content maturity of the game is mild.
Who is the developer of Fur Infection?
Kiwi Games is the developer of the game.
How many active players does Fur Infection have?
The game currently has around 2.6K active players.
