Garden Tower Defense codes (July 2025)

Garden Tower Defense codes can be easily redeemed for valuable rewards, such as Seeds (the in-game currency). In this strategy-based tower defense game, your goal is to build and manage a strong garden army to fend off waves of enemies and protect your base.

Redeeming the active codes for this title gives you access to additional defenders and resources, helping you progress faster and climb the leaderboard more efficiently. This article lists all the codes that can currently be redeemed by players for freebies.

All Garden Tower Defense codes (active)

Start defending (Image via Roblox)

Here are the confirmed codes you can use to claim your rewards:

List of active Garden Tower Defense codes Codes Rewards MYSTERY 250 Seeds PLAZA 250 Seeds TROPICAL 250 Seeds VIBES 250 Seeds BUZZ 250 Seeds HONEY 250 Seeds

Inactive Garden Tower Defense codes

The following is a collection of expired codes, shared for your reference:

List of inactive Garden Tower Defense codes Codes Rewards GARDEN Free Rewards SUNNY Free Rewards ENDLESS Free Rewards SUMMER2 Free Rewards Enchanted Free Rewards Golem Free Rewards

How to redeem Garden Tower Defense codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to successfully redeem codes in this Roblox title:

Log in to your Roblox account as you normally would. Search for Garden Tower Defense and click on the game's thumbnail to access its homepage. Start the game and wait for the main screen to load. Click the Shop button located on the right-hand side of the screen. In the pop-up window, select the "Codes" option at the bottom. Enter your code and click "Claim!" to receive your reward.

Once successfully redeemed, your rewards will be instantly delivered to your in-game account.

Why are codes important in Garden Tower Defense?

Codes are important in Garden Tower Defense because they grant you Seeds, the in-game currency used to summon stronger defenders. These powerful units increase your chances of surviving longer waves and winning more rounds, making it easier to progress and succeed in the game.

Garden Tower Defense code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If a code isn’t working, check carefully for any typos or extra spaces. If problems persist, restart the game and make sure the code hasn’t expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Garden Tower Defense

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Keep an eye on the game's homepage for new code releases. For even faster updates, follow @RebirthiusRBX on X.com or join the game's official private Discord server, where the latest codes and special rewards are shared.

FAQs on Garden Tower Defense codes

How many times can you redeem a Garden Tower Defense code?

Each code can only be redeemed once per account.

Are there any Garden Tower Defense codes for Confusion Plant?

Unfortunately, no such codes exist. You'll need to spend Seeds and rely on a mere 0.01% chance to summon it.

Are there any Garden Tower Defense codes for AFK mode?

No, but you can simply head over to the AFK lounge in the game and earn Seeds even while you're away.

