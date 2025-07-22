  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Garden Tower Defense tier list

Garden Tower Defense tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:52 GMT
Roblox Garden Tower Defense
Roblox Garden Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Garden Tower Defense features many units that can be used in battle, all of which have different degrees of effectiveness. They can play various roles in combat, ranging from damage and DPS to support. Since rarity alone isn’t enough to properly judge a unit, it can be confusing to gauge how well a tower performs in challenging fights.

Ad

To help demystify the conundrum of the best units, we’ve ranked every character currently available in Garden Tower Defense.

Ranking all Garden Tower Defense units

S-Tier

Unit Index (Image via Roblox)
Unit Index (Image via Roblox)

S-Tier units have a high potential of being one-unit-army type of characters. They are game changers that define the flow of battle either through extremely high damage or incredible support abilities. Adding them to your loadout is a must, and we highly recommend pursuing them if you don’t have them already.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unit

Rarity

Bloodvine

6-Star

Blossom Barrage

6-Star

Corn

6-Star

Grapes

6-Star

Venus Flytrap

5-Star

Ad

A-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

You’ll find great units in the A-Tier that don’t quite have the carry potential of their S-Tier peers, but are effective nonetheless. These towers are high on the unit priority list, being second only to the options listed in the aforementioned tier. They can be relied on in any situation.

Ad

Unit

Rarity

Pryopetail

5-Star

Golem

6-Star

Farmer

1-Star

Lucky Clover

5-Star

Speed Sprinkler

4-Star

Gold Golem

6-Star

Sonic Bloom

3-Star

Umbra

3-Star

Repair Worker

4-Star

Walnut

4-Star

Laser Plant

4-Star

Ice Buds

5-Star

Stun Flower

5-Star

Ballistic Banana

5-Star

Beehive

5-Star

Bubble Plant

5-Star

Atomic Pepper

5-Star

Electric Beetroot

6-Star

Dual Blasterbud

6-Star

Big Mushroom

6-Star

Ad

B-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The B-Tier has decent options, but there is nothing here that will blow your expectations out of the water. These units may have an occasional moment of greatness, but they are few and far between. You can add them to your loadout if there are no better options, but it would be wise to expect little of them.

Ad

Unit

Rarity

Confusion Plant

5-Star

Sunflower

4-Star

Broccoli

3-Star

Gnome

1-Star

Money Tree

2-Star

Pumpkin

2-Star

Palm Tree

3-Star

Watermelon

4-Star

Sonic Bloom

3-Star

Pak Choi

3-Star

Aloe Vera

1-Star

Garlicopter

2-Star

Grandma

2-Star

Kiwi Cannon

2-Star

Fruit Molotov

3-Star

Inferno Stump

3-Star

Drone

3-Star

Lawnmower

4-Star

Fan Flower

4-Star

Ad

Also read: Garden Defense: A beginner's guide

C-Tier

Summon area (Image via Roblox)
Summon area (Image via Roblox)

The inhabitants of the C-Tier include some of the least effective towers in the game. These are either strictly early-game units or are completely worthless. It is generally wise not to rely on them at all if it can be helped. The most utility they have to offer is some money generation during the early waves. Even then, they are not guaranteed to work well.

Ad

Unit

Rarity

Onion

0-Star

Tomato

0-Star

Strawberry

1-Star

Potato

1-Star

Mushroom

2-Star

Peas in a Pod

4-Star

Chilli Pepper

2-Star

Ghost Pepper

2-Star

Cactus

0-Star

Eggplant

1-Star

Pineapple Cannon

1-Star

Bamboo

2-Star

Rose Trap

2-Star

Baby Carrots

2-Star

Durian

2-Star

Pomegranate

0-Star

Radish

0-Star

Sawflower

0-Star

Vines

0-Star

Scarecrow

1-Star

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Garden Tower Defense about?

Garden Tower Defense requires you to defend your home base against nefarious forces using garden species as your primary line of defense.

Is Garden Tower Defense free to play?

Yes, the game is completely free to play and doesn’t require you to make any mandatory premium purchases.

What is the highest rarity in Garden Tower Defense?

The highest rarity in the game is 6-Star, which is this title’s version of a Mythic rarity.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications