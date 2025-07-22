Garden Tower Defense tier list

Garden Tower Defense features many units that can be used in battle, all of which have different degrees of effectiveness. They can play various roles in combat, ranging from damage and DPS to support. Since rarity alone isn’t enough to properly judge a unit, it can be confusing to gauge how well a tower performs in challenging fights.
To help demystify the conundrum of the best units, we’ve ranked every character currently available in Garden Tower Defense.
Ranking all Garden Tower Defense units
S-Tier
S-Tier units have a high potential of being one-unit-army type of characters. They are game changers that define the flow of battle either through extremely high damage or incredible support abilities. Adding them to your loadout is a must, and we highly recommend pursuing them if you don’t have them already.
A-Tier
You’ll find great units in the A-Tier that don’t quite have the carry potential of their S-Tier peers, but are effective nonetheless. These towers are high on the unit priority list, being second only to the options listed in the aforementioned tier. They can be relied on in any situation.
B-Tier
The B-Tier has decent options, but there is nothing here that will blow your expectations out of the water. These units may have an occasional moment of greatness, but they are few and far between. You can add them to your loadout if there are no better options, but it would be wise to expect little of them.
C-Tier
The inhabitants of the C-Tier include some of the least effective towers in the game. These are either strictly early-game units or are completely worthless. It is generally wise not to rely on them at all if it can be helped. The most utility they have to offer is some money generation during the early waves. Even then, they are not guaranteed to work well.
FAQs
What is Garden Tower Defense about?
Garden Tower Defense requires you to defend your home base against nefarious forces using garden species as your primary line of defense.
Is Garden Tower Defense free to play?
Yes, the game is completely free to play and doesn’t require you to make any mandatory premium purchases.
What is the highest rarity in Garden Tower Defense?
The highest rarity in the game is 6-Star, which is this title’s version of a Mythic rarity.
