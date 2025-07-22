Garden Tower Defense tier list

Garden Tower Defense features many units that can be used in battle, all of which have different degrees of effectiveness. They can play various roles in combat, ranging from damage and DPS to support. Since rarity alone isn’t enough to properly judge a unit, it can be confusing to gauge how well a tower performs in challenging fights.

Ad

To help demystify the conundrum of the best units, we’ve ranked every character currently available in Garden Tower Defense.

Ranking all Garden Tower Defense units

S-Tier

Unit Index (Image via Roblox)

S-Tier units have a high potential of being one-unit-army type of characters. They are game changers that define the flow of battle either through extremely high damage or incredible support abilities. Adding them to your loadout is a must, and we highly recommend pursuing them if you don’t have them already.

Ad

Trending

Unit Rarity Bloodvine 6-Star Blossom Barrage 6-Star Corn 6-Star Grapes 6-Star Venus Flytrap 5-Star

Ad

A-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

You’ll find great units in the A-Tier that don’t quite have the carry potential of their S-Tier peers, but are effective nonetheless. These towers are high on the unit priority list, being second only to the options listed in the aforementioned tier. They can be relied on in any situation.

Ad

Unit Rarity Pryopetail 5-Star Golem 6-Star Farmer 1-Star Lucky Clover 5-Star Speed Sprinkler 4-Star Gold Golem 6-Star Sonic Bloom 3-Star Umbra 3-Star Repair Worker 4-Star Walnut 4-Star Laser Plant 4-Star Ice Buds 5-Star Stun Flower 5-Star Ballistic Banana 5-Star Beehive 5-Star Bubble Plant 5-Star Atomic Pepper 5-Star Electric Beetroot 6-Star Dual Blasterbud 6-Star Big Mushroom 6-Star

Ad

B-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The B-Tier has decent options, but there is nothing here that will blow your expectations out of the water. These units may have an occasional moment of greatness, but they are few and far between. You can add them to your loadout if there are no better options, but it would be wise to expect little of them.

Ad

Unit Rarity Confusion Plant 5-Star Sunflower 4-Star Broccoli 3-Star Gnome 1-Star Money Tree 2-Star Pumpkin 2-Star Palm Tree 3-Star Watermelon 4-Star Sonic Bloom 3-Star Pak Choi 3-Star Aloe Vera 1-Star Garlicopter 2-Star Grandma 2-Star Kiwi Cannon 2-Star Fruit Molotov 3-Star Inferno Stump 3-Star Drone 3-Star Lawnmower 4-Star Fan Flower 4-Star

Ad

Also read: Garden Defense: A beginner's guide

C-Tier

Summon area (Image via Roblox)

The inhabitants of the C-Tier include some of the least effective towers in the game. These are either strictly early-game units or are completely worthless. It is generally wise not to rely on them at all if it can be helped. The most utility they have to offer is some money generation during the early waves. Even then, they are not guaranteed to work well.

Ad

Unit Rarity Onion 0-Star Tomato 0-Star Strawberry 1-Star Potato 1-Star Mushroom 2-Star Peas in a Pod 4-Star Chilli Pepper 2-Star Ghost Pepper 2-Star Cactus 0-Star Eggplant 1-Star Pineapple Cannon 1-Star Bamboo 2-Star Rose Trap 2-Star Baby Carrots 2-Star Durian 2-Star Pomegranate 0-Star Radish 0-Star Sawflower 0-Star Vines 0-Star Scarecrow 1-Star

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Garden Tower Defense about?

Garden Tower Defense requires you to defend your home base against nefarious forces using garden species as your primary line of defense.

Is Garden Tower Defense free to play?

Yes, the game is completely free to play and doesn’t require you to make any mandatory premium purchases.

What is the highest rarity in Garden Tower Defense?

The highest rarity in the game is 6-Star, which is this title’s version of a Mythic rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025