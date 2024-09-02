How to get the Midnight Dragon Pet in Adopt Me

Roblox Adopt Me features a huge list of Legendary Pets, and the Midnight Dragon is one of them. This majestic-looking Pet has a long, dark-blue body, with glowy eyes. Midnight Dragon was introduced in this game with the Lunar New Year event, but became unavailable for purchase once the event ended. Nevertheless, many players may still want to know if there's a way to acquire it.

In this article, we have explained how you can currently get a Midnight Dragon in Adopt Me. We have also provided some additional information about this Legendary Pet, so keep reading to learn more about it.

How to get the Midnight Dragon in Roblox Adopt Me

A normal version of Midnight Dragon Pet (Image via Roblox @ PlayAdoptMe)

The only way you can get a Midnight Dragon in this Roblox experience is via trading. For this, you will have to find a player who has the Midnight Dragon in his compendium. If you don't have a player with this Pet on your server, you can look for one on other servers. Otherwise, your best course of action would be joining the developer's Discord server. There, you will find countless players who are looking to trade Pets.

Remember, you need to offer something equally precious to the other player while trading. Here are a few Pets that can make a worthy exchange for the Midnight Dragon:

Lunar Gold Tiger

Monkey King

Rosy Maple Moth

Blazing Lion

Arctic Reindeer

Note: It is possible to make a successful trade even if you don't have the above Pets. You just need to negotiate with the other player.

Midnight Dragon joined the game's Pet roster in the Lunar New Year event that lasted from February 8, 2024, to February 22, 2024. During this period, it was available for purchase at a whopping price of 1000 Robux. Those who purchased it got the "Newborn" version of the Midnight Dragon.

Much like every other Pet, Midnight Dragon learns new tricks as it grows up. Here's a list of tricks and emotes that you unlock during its different age groups:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of Midnight Dragon

It is possible to enhance the way your Midnight Dragon Pet looks. It has two different variants and here's how you can get them:

Neon Midnight Dragon : Requires x4 Full Grown Midnight Dragons.

: Requires x4 Full Grown Midnight Dragons. Mega Neon Midnight Dragon: Requires x4 Luminous Neon Midnight Dragons.

To upgrade a normal Midnight Dragon to its Neon or Mega Neon version, you must fulfill the above requirements. Once you have gathered either of the required sets of creatures, go to the Neon Cave. There, you need to place the four animals on the four platforms around the cave. After that, all four Pets will be fused and enhanced to their respective form.

FAQs about Adopt Me

How rare is the Midnight Dragon in Adopt Me?

Midnight Dragon is a Legendary Pet that was introduced in the Lunar New Year event.

Is there a way to get Midnight Dragon in Adopt Me?

Currently, the only way to get the Midnight Dragon is via trading.

What is the rarest Dragon in Adopt Me?

Shadow Dragon is one of the rarest Dragon Pets to unlock in this game. It is a Legendary Pet introduced in the Halloween Event.

