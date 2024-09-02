How to get a Mini Pig Pet in Adopt Me

Roblox Adopt Me features a huge list of Pets to unlock, including the ultra-rare Mini Pig. This cute-looking companion was introduced at the Summer State Fair (2024) event. While the event has ended, several players are wondering if it is still possible to obtain the Mini Pig.

In this guide, we have explained how you can obtain a Mini Pig in Adopt Me. Read on to know this Pet's history like how players purchased it, and much more.

How to get a Mini Pig in Roblox Adopt Me

The only way to obtain a Mini Pig Pet now in this Roblox game is via trading. You have to find a player who managed to unlock this Pet in the past and is willing to trade it. To do so, you can do server hopping until you find someone with the Pet or join the developer's Discord server to find like-minded players.

To obtain the Mini Pig Pet, you must offer something equally valuable to the trader. For example, you can offer any of the following Pets to make a successful transaction:

Albino Bat

African Wild Dog

Evil Basilisk

King Penguin

Lion Cub

Note: Remember, you can still make the deal if the trader is open to negotiation.

Mini Pig Pet's price during the Summer State event (Image via Roblox @ PlayAdoptMe)

As mentioned earlier, Mini Pig was introduced in the Summer State event that lasted from June 14, 2024, to July 12, 2024. During that time, this Pet was available for purchase in exchange for 490 Robux. Those who purchased it immediately had access to the "Newborn" version of the Mini Pig.

Players who have a Mini Pig Pet unlock new tricks and emotes in different stages of its growth. For instance, in its Newborn age, you can use the Sit emote. Similarly, here are all the emotes that you acquire as this Pet grows up:

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other versions of the Mini Pig Pet

Besides the normal version, there are two other variants of a Mini Pig that you can unlock.

Neon Mini Pig : Requires x4 Full Grown Mini Pigs

: Requires x4 Full Grown Mini Pigs Mega Neon Mini Pig: Requires x4 Luminous Neon Pets

To transform a Pet to its alternate version, go to the Neon Cave area, and place each variant on the four glowing spots around the Neon Cave platform. Once this is done, the fusion will begin and you will find a more attractive version of the Pet.

FAQs

When was Mini Pig introduced in Adopt Me?

The Mini Pig Pet was introduced on June 14, 2024, at the Summer State event.

Is the Mini Pig a legendary in Adopt Me?

No, Mini Pig is a limited ultra-rare Pet in this Roblox game.

Is it possible to obtain a Mini Pig in Adopt Me?

Currently, the only way to get a Mini Pig in this game is via Trading.

