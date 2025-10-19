  • home icon
Ghost Samurai Fighting codes (October 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Oct 19, 2025 08:44 GMT
Free items in the game (Image via Roblox)
Free items in the game (Image via Roblox)

You can now redeem Ghost Samurai Fighting codes to receive free in-game cash and other rewards. This action game challenges you to fight and survive on the battlefield. Players can choose from weapons like the Katana, Kusarigama, or Kanabo, depending on their preferred combat style. Since the early stages of the game can be time-consuming, redeeming codes helps you progress faster, giving you an advantage over other players and increasing your chances of success.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Ghost Samurai Fighting. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Ghost Samurai Fighting are issued.

All Ghost Samurai Fighting codes (Active)

Start redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)
Start redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

All active codes are listed below. Each code has been verified to ensure it is currently working, allowing you to save time and redeem them confidently.

List of active Ghost Samurai Fighting codes
CodesRewards
Wowza1,500 Yen
Release1,500 Yen
Inactive Ghost Samurai Fighting codes

All expired codes are listed below, and this list will be continuously updated as more codes become inactive.

List of inactive Ghost Samurai Fighting codes
CodesRewards
GhostFree Yen
banna7Free Yen
How to redeem Ghost Samurai Fighting codes

Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)
Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

The steps to redeem an active code in the game are listed below:

  1. Log in to Roblox and open Ghost Samurai Fighting..
  2. Click the Rewards icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the tab at the bottom of the menu.
  4. Click the Claim button to redeem the code.

A pop-up will appear showing your rewards or an error message if the code has expired or is incorrect.

Why are codes important in Ghost Samurai Fighting?

Codes are important in Ghost Samurai Fighting as they provide in-game cash, which can be used to purchase weapons. Stronger weapons are essential for defeating foes with higher stats. Additionally, cash can be used to buy combo cases, which offer a chance to summon epic weapons.

Ghost Samurai Fighting code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To troubleshoot Ghost Samurai Fighting code issues, avoid typing codes manually, as this can lead to typos or incorrect capitalization. Instead, use the copy-paste method to ensure accuracy. Make sure to include all special characters and numbers exactly as they appear; they are essential parts of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Ghost Samurai Fighting

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest Ghost Samurai Fighting codes through several sources. Check the game’s homepage on Roblox, join the private Discord server for updates, follow the developer @HatlessBanjo on X, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to stay informed about new codes and in-game rewards.

FAQ on Ghost Samurai Fighting codes

Can you redeem all Ghost Samurai Fighting codes in a single day?

Yes, you can redeem all Ghost Samurai Fighting codes in a single day as long as they are active and have not been used before.

When do codes expire in Ghost Samurai Fighting?

There is no official information on when Ghost Samurai Fighting codes expire, as the developers do not publicly share these details.

When are the next Ghost Samurai Fighting codes coming?

New Ghost Samurai Fighting codes are typically released when the game receives more Likes or undergoes updates.

