Go Fishing Boat Chase event guide

Go Fishing introduced a second world on February 7, 2025, with the World Update. With it came a new server event called Boat Chase, which grants you access to special items. This phenomenon is triggered randomly and you must fulfill a few prerequisites like getting access to World 2 and completing a particular quest to access it.

Let’s take a look at what the Boat Chase event is about and how to access it in Go Fishing.

About the Boat Chase event in Go Fishing

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Boat Chase event is available exclusively in World 2 and gives you access to rare and random loot. It does not have a fixed trigger time and can occur at any point. When it does, a message pops up on your screen.

However, you can’t go to the location of the event to clear it immediately upon activation. You must first complete the quest involving catching the Shockingly Legendary fish, the Bedazzled Fish, on the Starter Island of World 2. This species has the catching odds of one in 10 million, making it important to use luck-boosting items and the best rods. The mission only needs to be completed once, after which the event will be accessible.

Once you finish the quest, wait for the event to trigger and use the fastest boat you have to chase the speeding vessel. The boat's location will be marked on the HUD.

As you pursue it, the boat will drop items randomly onto the sea, which may include bait, Enchantments, Tokens, potions, etc. The event only lasts for a few minutes, so be sure to capitalize on the opportunity and collect as many items along the way as possible.

About Go Fishing

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Go Fishing is an angling simulator inspired by Fisch, where you explore the world in pursuit of new and exciting fish species. You may catch different fish species and sell them for in-game Cash, using which you can purchase new equipment and boats.

The game includes quests and light RPG elements as well, allowing you to go on a fishing adventure to become the greatest angler in the world. You must equip the best bait, apply the most useful enchantments, and acquire the strongest rods to catch every fish in the game.

Venture into the two worlds of this experience and see what you can fish in this angling experience.

FAQs

What is the Boat Chase event about in Go Fishing?

The Boat Chase event has you chase after a speeding boat to collect different items, such as potions, bait, and enchantments.

How to access the Boat Chase event in Go Fishing?

The Boat Chase event can be accessed by completing the Starter Island quest for the Shockingly Legendary Bedazzled Fish.

Where does the Boat Chase event spawn in Go Fishing?

The Boat Chase event spawns randomly in any location in World 2.

