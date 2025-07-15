Goalbound Sae and Rin guide

Goalbound is a competitive soccer game inspired by the hit Blue Lock animanga series. On July 14, 2025, it rolled out its first major update, introducing two new Styles alongside other features. You can now get the powerful Sae and Rin from the in-game Styles gacha and gracefully outmaneuver opponents on the field.

This guide shows you how to easily obtain Sae and Rin and utilize their movesets in Roblox Goalbound.

How to get Sae and Rin Styles in Roblox Goalbound

The Normal and Lucky Chances for Sae and Rin (Image via Roblox)

Both Sae and Rin are Mythic Styles that can be obtained from the gacha. The Normal Chances of getting a Style from the Mythic category are 0.65%, whereas the Lucky Chances are at a higher 3%.

For the best chances of acquiring Sae and Rin, use only the Lucky Style Spins after activating the game's preference system. Lucky Spins give you better odds of acquiring Legendary, Epic, and Mythic Styles in Goalbound.

Sae moveset in Goalbound

The Sae Style specializes in the midfielder position due to its incredible passing and striking abilities in Roblox Goalbound.

Here is its complete moveset.

Base moves

Perfect Pass (Z key) [With ball] : The Perfect Pass has three variants, which depend on the distance of the user and the teammate. Opponents can deflect or block all of them.

: The Perfect Pass has three variants, which depend on the distance of the user and the teammate. Opponents can deflect or block all of them. Variant 1: If the teammate is close, the user kicks the ball in a straight line.

Variant 2: If the teammate is at a medium distance, the user strikes the ball in the air. The shot has no curve.

Variant 3: If the teammate is far, the user strikes the ball in the air, which then curves to reach its target.

Beautiful Destruction (X key) [With ball] : This is a grab/counter move with two variants:

: This is a grab/counter move with two variants: Variant 1: If the user activates the move when the opponent is close, the latter gets a broken ankle. Meanwhile, the user dashes in the direction that they were facing.

Variant 2: While dashing with the ball, after activating the move, you can press the 'X' button again to perform a curve shot with little windup and immense speed.

Celestial Touch (C key) : The Celestial Touch has two variants:

: The Celestial Touch has two variants: Variant 1: This move is triggered when the user is without the ball. They dash towards the ball, leaving behind frames of the user to intimidate the opponent.

Variant 2: This move is triggered when the user has possession. They flick the ball and then dash in its direction. If they press the 'X' key after three seconds, they initiate the Beautiful Destruction dash, which can be followed up with a shot.

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key) : The Awakening cutscene features the user enveloped by a red aura. They proudly declare, "Let's raise the game's level. Only fools who can keep up with me, get to see the scenery that comes next."

: The Awakening cutscene features the user enveloped by a red aura. They proudly declare, "Let's raise the game's level. Only fools who can keep up with me, get to see the scenery that comes next." Annoying Little Brother (V key) [With ball] : This move can only be used when no opponents are near. The user prepares to shoot the ball and then delivers a quick tap shot.

: This move can only be used when no opponents are near. The user prepares to shoot the ball and then delivers a quick tap shot. You’ll Never Surpass Me (V key) [With ball]: This is a variant of the V-move that can be used when opponents are near. When triggered, the user deflects the opposing team’s player, gets past them, and shoots the ball towards the goal.

Rin moveset in Goalbound

Rin is a Mythic Style (Image via Roblox)

Rin thrives on dispossessing opponents and scoring in critical situations. You can check its moveset below.

Base moves

Destruction (Z key) : This move has both on-ball and off-ball variants.

: This move has both on-ball and off-ball variants. Variant 1: When the user has possession, they simply slide on the ground.

Variant 2: When the opponent has possession, the user slides to capture the ball and flips the opponent. It is not a foul, though.

Curve Shot (X key) : The user does a curve shot at the cursor. If they don't have possession, they dash at the ball to obtain it and then perform a curve shot.

: The user does a curve shot at the cursor. If they don't have possession, they dash at the ball to obtain it and then perform a curve shot. Annihilate (C key): The user performs three successive side-to-side dribbles, each covering decent ground and leaving a blue aura.

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key) : The Awakening cutscene shows the user surrounded by demons, yet they boldly state, "Stop violating my life with your cheap, easy values. I am...me. I am the egoist."

: The Awakening cutscene shows the user surrounded by demons, yet they boldly state, "Stop violating my life with your cheap, easy values. I am...me. I am the egoist." Destroy (V key) [With ball] : This move is triggered when no opponents are near. The user concentrates and then performs a devastating left leg shot at the goal.

: This move is triggered when no opponents are near. The user concentrates and then performs a devastating left leg shot at the goal. VIP Seat (V key) [With ball]: When an opponent is near, and the 'V' key is pressed, the user runs alongside the enemy. The latter tries to steal the ball, but the user feints the shot before disrespectfully grabbing the opponent by the head and forcing them to watch.

The Rin Style is best paired with the Brother Ego in Goalbound. It gives the user more Walkspeed and Kick Power.

Also check: Goalbound: A beginner's guide

FAQs

How do I get Lucky Spins for getting Styles in Goalbound?

You can purchase a Lucky Spin with 30,000 Cash. Alternatively, you can buy them from the Shop by spending Robux.

How do I activate the preference system in Goalbound?

You can activate the preference system by clicking the name of the Style in the gacha. It gives you a 10% increased chance of finding the particular power.

Which is the best Ego (Trait) for Rin Style in Goalbound?

Brother is the best Ego for the Rin Style.

