Golden Monkey Grow a Garden guide

In Grow a Garden, the Sun God event is unique even among the other admin-activated Weather Events. This event harbors a secret that involves interacting with the Golden Monkey at the edge of the map. If all steps are performed correctly, your equipped Fruit will receive the Dawnbound Mutation, which applies one of the most potent multipliers in the game.

This guide will demystify the Golden Monkey and its purpose in the Sun God event.

About the Golden Monkey in Grow a Garden

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Monkey is an NPC exclusive to the Sun God Weather Event, which is only activated at the behest of the game’s administrators. It is a gold variant of the game creator Jandel’s avatar. Since there’s no telling when the Weather Event may become active, even interacting with the Golden Monkey becomes challenging.

Trending

This unique NPC can guarantee the application of the Dawnbound Mutation, should you perform the pertinent steps correctly. The catch is that it will only do so for the Sunflower, the rarest Seed in the Flower Seed Pack. You can get the Flower Seed Pack from the Queen Bee for 10 Honey; the pack has a 0.5% chance of yielding the Sunflower.

To maximize the value of your Dawnbound Sunflower, try to ensure it has multiple active Mutations before you harvest it. The Dawnbound Mutation does not conflict with any other existing ones, so you can stack them at once.

With this prerequisite fulfilled, all you have to do is wait for the Sun God event to be activated by the game’s creators.

Also read: What does Sun God do in Grow a Garden?

Acquiring the Dawnbound Mutation

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the Sunflower and the Sun God Weather Event is active, follow the steps below:

Harvest the Sunflower and equip it from your inventory. You can sell the rest of your inventory to ensure you don’t accidentally equip the wrong item.

Find three people who possess the Sunflower. This can be friends or other Robloxians vying to receive the Dawnbound Mutation for their Sunflowers.

Stand behind the Cosmetics Shop, near the edge of the arena where the Golden Monkey spawns. If all four players perform these actions correctly, the Dawnbound Mutation will be applied to each Robloxian’s Sunflower.

After that, you can either sell the Dawnbound Sunflower or keep it as a trophy to show your friends and fellow Robloxians. If it has no other Mutations active and is regular-sized, the Dawnbound Sunflower will sell for around 21,660,000 Sheckles.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What does the Golden Monkey do in Grow a Garden?

The Golden Monkey applies the Dawnbound Mutation to Sunflowers if four players offer the flower to it.

What is the multiplier applied by the Dawnbound Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Dawnbound Mutation applies a 150x multiplier to the affected Fruit’s sell value.

How to find Golden Monkey in Grow a Garden

The Golden Monkey only spawns near the Cosmetics Shop during the Sun God event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024