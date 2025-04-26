Golden Penguin Adopt Me: How to adopt, tricks, and growth stages

Adopt Me features Pets of various rarities that are often only available for a limited time. The Golden Penguin is one such Legendary Pet that was once available through the in-game shop. Its mode of acquisition was updated in 2022 after its initial drop in 2019 and has since been made unavailable through regular means.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Penguin in Adopt Me.

Everything you need to know about the Golden Penguin in Adopt Me

Overview and how to adopt

Official Golden Penguin render (Image via Adopt Me)

The Golden Penguin was a Legendary-rarity variation of the regular Penguin Pet added to the game in 2019. Initially, it was available as a part of a minigame, which involved throwing the premium food item Golden Goldfish inside the Ice Cream Shop. This method had a 10% chance of yielding the Penguin Pet variant for the duration of the event.

After its initial release, its acquisition process was updated in 2022 as part of adopting the King Penguin Pet. By purchasing the Golden Penguin for 195 Robux, players would also receive the King Penguin. The Pet has since been removed from the shop, making new copies of it unavailable.

However, you can obtain the Golden Penguin through trading if you can find a player willing to part with it. Even so, it is exceedingly rare because of its exclusively premium nature.

Tricks and growth stages

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Penguin can go through six different growth phases as the player cares for it and fulfills its needs. These six stages include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. The Pet learns a new trick during each of these phases.

Listed below are all six tricks that it can learn as it grows up:

Newborn: Sit Down

Junior: Lay Down

Pre-Teen: Beg

Teen: Headstand

Post-Teen: Dance 1

Full Grown: Dance 2

If you can acquire four copies of the Pet, you can combine them into a Neon version that features a unique color scheme. Four Neon Golden Penguins can also be merged into a Mega Neon variant, which is the rarest iteration of the Pet. The Mega Neon iteration also features a unique color scheme that is not available through other means.

FAQs

Is the Golden Penguin available in Adopt Me?

The Golden Penguin can no longer be acquired through regular means and is only accessible via trading.

What are the different tricks the Golden Penguin learns in Adopt Me?

The Golden Penguin can learn six tricks across its various growth phases: Sit Down, Lay Down, Beg, Handstand, Dance 1, and Dance 2.

Can Adopt Me be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the game and explore its gameplay systems without making Robux purchases.

