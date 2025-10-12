Gone Hunting codes (October 2025)

Gone Hunting codes can now be redeemed for free in-game items. This Roblox RPG lets you experience the life of a dedicated hunter as you explore diverse terrains, adapt to changing weather, and track different animals using rifles, rods, and traps. The game emphasizes skill, strategy, and precision, challenging players to master the art of hunting.

Redeeming codes in this game can give you useful boosts to improve your performance and climb the leaderboard.

All Gone Hunting codes (Active)

Claim your rewards (Image via Roblox)

Claim exclusive rewards with these active codes:

List of active Gone Hunting codes Codes Rewards BIGPLANS 30-minute Luck Boost and 1,000 Cash GONEHUNTING 30-minute Luck Boost RELEASE 250 Cash TRAITFARMING 30-minute Luck Boost

Inactive Gone Hunting codes

As of now, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Gone Hunting codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes:

Access your Roblox account. Launch Gone Hunting on the Roblox platform. Select the Shop option located at the top of the screen. Click on the Codes button. Insert a code into the "Enter Code Here" input field. Hit Redeem to receive your rewards.

The free items get credited immediately to your account, fueling your quest nonstop.

Why are codes important in Gone Hunting?

In Gone Hunting, redeeming codes provides a variety of valuable benefits. They grant in-game cash that can be used to purchase weapons, XP darts, and upgrades from shops like Johnston Outdoors and Dr. Tinkerton’s Gizmos and Gadgets. Additionally, codes give Luck Boosts, which increase your chances of success when hunting, fishing, or trapping rare animals.

Gone Hunting code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working, double-check the spelling and ensure you haven’t redeemed that specific code before. The easiest way to avoid errors is to copy the code from the list above and paste it directly in-game.

Where to find the latest codes for Gone Hunting

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest Gone Hunting codes in multiple places. It’s advisable to regularly check the game’s Roblox homepage for updates and announcements. Furthermore, you can stay updated by joining the game's private Discord server and following the game’s X handle, @GoneHuntingRBLX.

FAQs on Gone Hunting codes

What is the latest code in Gone Hunting?

The latest active codes are "TRAITFARMING" and "GONEHUNTING," which grant Luck Boosts in the game.

When do codes expire in Gone Hunting?

There’s no official information on when the codes for Gone Hunting expire, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the next Gone Hunting codes coming?

The game's developers often release new codes to celebrate events, updates, or milestone achievements within the game.

