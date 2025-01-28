Goofy Gods: A beginner’s guide

Goofy Gods is an asymmetrical multiplayer survival title where players can either play as a deity bent on destroying all mortals or as a hapless survivor. Matches in this game quickly become chaotic as the Robloxians playing as gods attempt to use various natural disasters to eliminate the mortals. The winner is decided when either the god or the survivors are eliminated.

This guide goes through the basics of Goofy Gods to help you get started with this experience.

Getting started with Goofy Gods

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Goofy Gods has you play one of two roles: the god or the survivor. As a god, you must rain down your wrath upon the survivors using various abilities that become more devastating as you progress through the game. In contrast, survivors must band together to take down the lone deity with a combination of weapons and ingenuity.

This Roblox experience features a round-based progression system, where players can choose from a Kill the God mode or a Hide and Seek mode. Once the round is chosen, the match begins properly, and the struggle between the two participating player archetypes starts.

After one of the two player archetypes is defeated, the match ends and declares the surviving side the winner. Completing a match earns you in-game Coins and XP, with victory earning you additional freebies.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Ability / Weapon: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Ability / Weapon: Left Mouse Button

Gameplay mechanics

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Gods vs Mortals: This game is about a deity rampaging in an area populated by mortals, where the latter must try to survive and defeat the god. In each round, the god is chosen randomly from a pool of participating players on the server. The match ends once either the divine entity dies or all the survivors are eliminated.

This game is about a deity rampaging in an area populated by mortals, where the latter must try to survive and defeat the god. In each round, the god is chosen randomly from a pool of participating players on the server. The match ends once either the divine entity dies or all the survivors are eliminated. Weapons: Weapons are the primary tool used by survivors to take down the god. The selection of weaponry in the title is large and varied, offering different levels of damage and range. More weapons can be unlocked using Coins earned through match completion, Spins, or through in-game purchases.

Weapons are the primary tool used by survivors to take down the god. The selection of weaponry in the title is large and varied, offering different levels of damage and range. More weapons can be unlocked using Coins earned through match completion, Spins, or through in-game purchases. Abilities: Players chosen to be the god of the round can use various abilities to defeat the survivors scattered across the map. These abilities range from simple rock throws to more elaborate disasters that ravage the map. Once used, abilities enter a cooldown state before they can be used again.

Players chosen to be the god of the round can use various abilities to defeat the survivors scattered across the map. These abilities range from simple rock throws to more elaborate disasters that ravage the map. Once used, abilities enter a cooldown state before they can be used again. Maps: The game includes several maps that are chosen randomly at the start of each round. Players can optionally purchase a game pass that allows them to vote on a map, giving them some control over the setting of the bout. Maps are expansive and include structures that can protect the survivors from the god’s wrath. Players can get creative with the map layouts and use them to their advantage, setting up traps for the deity to fall into and piling on damage.

The game includes several maps that are chosen randomly at the start of each round. Players can optionally purchase a game pass that allows them to vote on a map, giving them some control over the setting of the bout. Maps are expansive and include structures that can protect the survivors from the god’s wrath. Players can get creative with the map layouts and use them to their advantage, setting up traps for the deity to fall into and piling on damage. Shop: You can purchase weapons, abilities, skins, and game passes from the in-game shop menu. Some of the products in the store can be bought using Coins, while others require you to spend Robux. The premium options in the shop often include additional bonuses and benefits that remain activated permanently once purchased.

FAQs

What is Goofy Gods about?

Goofy Gods has you play as either a god or one of the survivors. Both player types must try to eliminate the other to secure the win.

How to use weapons as a survivor in Goofy Gods

You can use weapons by equipping them with the corresponding number key and shooting with the Left Mouse Button.

Is Goofy Gods playable for free?

Yes, the title is fully playable for free, requiring no mandatory Robux purchases.

