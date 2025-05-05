Gorilla vs Humans codes (May 2025)

The latest Gorilla vs Humans codes offer rewards that improve your chances of surviving arena battles. This Roblox fighting game lets you take the role of a Gorilla or join a team of Humans, with the 1-vs-100 contests requiring skillful movement and use of weapons and abilities. Coins are awarded to the victorious side, after which they are teleported back to the lobby.

Instead of being dependent on the outcome of a battle, you can get Coins by redeeming promo codes in Gorilla vs Humans. Use the currency to purchase gears and skills that enhance your combat potential.

Active Gorilla vs Humans codes

Take down the gorilla by teaming up with other Humans (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes, it is compulsory to join the 9to5 Games Roblox community and upvote Gorilla vs Humans on Roblox. Complete the prerequisites and then utilize the featured valid codes:

List of active codes in Gorilla vs Humans Code Rewards 5000LIKES +500 Coins 4000LIKES +500 Coins RELEASE +500 Coins

Expired Gorilla vs Humans codes

Below is the list of inactive codes in Gorilla vs Humans. When players try to redeem them, the game displays the "Code is expired" error message.

List of inactive codes in Gorilla vs Humans Code Rewards 3000LIKES Free rewards 2000LIKES Free rewards 1000LIKES Free rewards 500LIKES Free rewards

How to redeem Gorilla vs Humans codes

Here's a quick guide on how to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem all active codes in the game:

Launch Gorilla vs Humans on Roblox.

Click the Shop tab on the left side of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu to find the code redemption box.

Input a valid code in the "Enter code here..." text field.

Click the Redeem button to get rewards.

Roblox codes for Gorilla vs Humans can be used when you are in the lobby or in the middle of a fight. A "Code Redeemed" message appears when rewards are claimed successfully.

Roblox Gorilla vs Humans codes and their importance

Buy new weapons with Coins (Image via Roblox)

Coins provided by codes help players improve their combat prowess in Roblox Gorilla vs Humans. The in-game currency can be spent on weapons and abilities after accessing the Gear store.

Weapons like Sledgehammer and Crossbow increase your damage and knockback as compared to using fists when playing as a Human. Meanwhile, abilities like Gorilla Rage and Gorilla Leap give you more ways to deal damage as a Gorilla.

Gorilla vs Humans code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code is invalid" error in Gorilla vs Humans (Image via Roblox)

The "Code is invalid" error occurs when players enter an incorrect code in Gorilla vs Humans. To avoid the issue, double-check your inputs for typographical mistakes and remove any unnecessary spaces in the text box. Alternatively, you can copy active codes from this article and paste them into the game's redemption box to claim rewards without any interruptions.

Where to find new Gorilla vs Humans codes

All active codes for Gorilla vs Humans can be found in the 9to5 Games Discord server. The developer regularly updates the "codes" channel, removing expired ones to keep players informed about the available freebies.

FAQs on Gorilla vs Humans codes

What rewards are offered by Gorilla vs Humans promo codes?

You can get extra Coins for purchasing weapons and gorilla abilities by redeeming codes in this Roblox game.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Gorilla vs Humans?

Akin to the standard of Roblox experiences, each active code can be redeemed only once by an account.

When are codes for Gorilla vs Humans released?

New codes for Gorilla vs Humans are typically released to celebrate updates and the game's milestones, such as gaining a specific number of upvotes on Roblox.

