Grand Piece Online Anniversary update patch notes

Grand Piece Online has rolled out its anniversary update featuring the previous Anniversary Dungeon as well as various other weapons and rewards. While the update might seem short, it is full of various things players can do and explore. This includes the Anniversary Island and other gifts.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the Anniversary update.

The complete changelog of Grand Piece Online Anniversary update

You can explore the Anniversary Dungeon in Grand Piece Online (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Grand Piece Online update has mostly brought back the previous Anniversary content in the game. So, players who previously missed the chance to explore it can now do it. Below is the complete changelog for you to check out.

Event mechanics

Previous Anniversary Dungeon returns!

The Supreme Giftbox, Rocky makes its comeback, dropping new special rewards.

Supreme Giftbox, Rocky drops 3 gifts for every player that participated in the dungeon.

Previous Anniversary Island returns!

Located south of Logue Town in the First Sea.

Anniversary Island free gifts!

Every 15 minutes, free gifts spawn for every player in the server.

Example: If there are 10 players in the server, 10 gifts will spawn.

in the server, will spawn. These gifts do not include boss drops.

All items can be obtained from the Giftboxes dropped by the boss.

New weapon

Mega-Pow – Can be obtained from Giftboxes dropped by the boss or purchased in the Robux Shop.

– Can be obtained from Giftboxes dropped by the boss or purchased in the Robux Shop. Anomalized Mega-Pow – A prestige version of Mega-Pow with unique VFX and SFX, obtained from Giftboxes dropped by the boss.

New items

Supreme Giftbox Armor (Female)

Supreme Giftbox Armor (Male)

Supreme Giftbox Crown

Supreme Giftbox Helmet

Supreme Giftbox, Rocky Shoulder Pet

Chromatic All Seeing Eye – A cosmetic variant of the All Seeing Eye, obtained from Giftboxes dropped by the boss or purchased in the shop.

Changes and fixes

Made the First Sea islands a lot closer to each other.

You now get a free Dark Root for eating your first fruit.

You no longer need a Fruit Bag to store a fruit.

If you don’t have a Fruit Bag, you can only store ONE fruit at a time. Example: If you have a Mera stored and want to store a Goro, you must remove the Mera first.

Removed the 3-second wait on fruit eating and replaced it with a UI confirmation.

Fixed miscellaneous bugs.

Minor improvements to the anti-cheat, more on the way soon.

Fixed a bug where if u used any grabs on the present boss before it activated u would get stuck

Adjusted inferno rocket blade bar to fill up 30% faster from dmg.

Also check: Grand Piece Online codes

