Grand Piece Online Diamond Mini Update patch notes: New island, fruit, and more

Grand Piece Online has received an update, which brings tons of new content and an array of improvements to the game. The additions include a new island, boss, and fruit, among other things. However, keeping track of every little change can be hard.

This article lists the complete patch notes for the Diamond Mini Update so that you can check out every new addition and change in this Roblox experience.

The complete changelog of the latest Grand Piece Online update

The update has added various new things (Image via Roblox)

New island - Turtleback Cave

Located in the Second Sea, north of Rose Kingdom.

New boss - Juzo the Diamondback

Drops: Turtleback Armor & Turtleback Helmet

5% chance to drop the Kira Fruit

Very low chance to drop a Mythical Fruit Chest

Respawns every 15 minutes after dying

New fruit

Kira (Diamond) has been added as a new Epic Fruit

New player list

A new player list has been added, which now displays crews and player display names

Crew adjustments

Added 5 new items to the crew shop

to the crew shop Increased crew shop slots from 4 to 8

Increased mythical chance in the crew shop

in the crew shop Old and current Battle Pass outfits are now obtainable from the crew shop

Many skills have been balanced (Image via Roblox)

Balance patches

Arena adjustments

Arena Storm has been removed in favor of a Countdown System

has been in favor of a At the end of the countdown, the winner is determined based on:

Damage dealt and stocks remaining Each stock remaining counts as 10k damage

Tori adjustments

Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%

Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR

in Arena/BR Phoenix Pyreapple is now cancellable in the base form if you get stunned

is now cancellable in the base form if you get Triple Talon Kick no longer locks the player in place

no longer locks the player in place Burn damage removed from M1s

from M1s Slight scaling increase on M1s

Pteranodon adjustments

Increased movement speed when out of combat

when out of combat Slower flight speed when in combat

when in combat Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%

Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR

in Arena/BR Hitbox increased to a size ratio similar to Tori

Buddha adjustments

Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%

Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR

in Arena/BR Spine Breaker endlag increased by 20%

Venom adjustments

Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%

Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR

in Arena/BR Venom Aura is now cancellable on perfect block

Yuki adjustments

Fixed: Snow Gust not working on Factory Core

Gold adjustments

Removed knockback from Golden Touch

Zushi adjustments

Gravity Dominance startup increased by 15%

startup Meteor Strike startup reduced by 20%

Mochi V2 adjustments

Increased movement speed for Spiked Donut Roll when out of combat

for when out of combat Increased knockback on Spiked Donut Roll hit

Snowcap Scepter adjustments

Scepter Snowball now fires 3 projectiles before going on cooldown

Inferno Rocket Blade adjustments

Explosive Field startup reduced by 30%

startup Slightly increased stun on Explosive Field

Abyssal Karate adjustments

Diving Tides cooldown increased from 16 to 19 seconds

3 Sword Style adjustments

M1 scaling reduced by 30%

FAQs about Grand Piece Online

What is the new map in Grand Piece Online called?

The new map is called Turtleback Cave.

What is the rarity of the Kira (Diamond) fruit in Grand Piece Online?

Kira is in the Epic Fruits rarity.

How often does Juzo the Diamondback boss spawn in Grand Piece Online?

The boss spawns every 15 minutes upon defeat.

