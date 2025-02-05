  • home icon
Grand Piece Online Diamond Mini Update patch notes: New island, fruit, and more

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 05, 2025 22:39 GMT
Grand Piece Online
Grand Piece Online has received the Diamond Mini Update (Image via Roblox)

Grand Piece Online has received an update, which brings tons of new content and an array of improvements to the game. The additions include a new island, boss, and fruit, among other things. However, keeping track of every little change can be hard.

This article lists the complete patch notes for the Diamond Mini Update so that you can check out every new addition and change in this Roblox experience.

The complete changelog of the latest Grand Piece Online update

The update has added various new things (Image via Roblox)
The update has added various new things (Image via Roblox)

New island - Turtleback Cave

  • Located in the Second Sea, north of Rose Kingdom.

New boss - Juzo the Diamondback

  • Drops: Turtleback Armor & Turtleback Helmet
  • 5% chance to drop the Kira Fruit
  • Very low chance to drop a Mythical Fruit Chest
  • Respawns every 15 minutes after dying

New fruit

  • Kira (Diamond) has been added as a new Epic Fruit

New player list

  • A new player list has been added, which now displays crews and player display names

Crew adjustments

  • Added 5 new items to the crew shop
  • Increased crew shop slots from 4 to 8
  • Increased mythical chance in the crew shop
  • Old and current Battle Pass outfits are now obtainable from the crew shop
Many skills have been balanced (Image via Roblox)
Many skills have been balanced (Image via Roblox)

Balance patches

Arena adjustments

  • Arena Storm has been removed in favor of a Countdown System
  • At the end of the countdown, the winner is determined based on:
  1. Damage dealt and stocks remaining
  2. Each stock remaining counts as 10k damage

Tori adjustments

  • Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%
  • Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR
  • Phoenix Pyreapple is now cancellable in the base form if you get stunned
  • Triple Talon Kick no longer locks the player in place
  • Burn damage removed from M1s
  • Slight scaling increase on M1s

Pteranodon adjustments

  • Increased movement speed when out of combat
  • Slower flight speed when in combat
  • Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%
  • Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR
  • Hitbox increased to a size ratio similar to Tori

Buddha adjustments

  • Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%
  • Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR
  • Spine Breaker endlag increased by 20%

Venom adjustments

  • Full-Form Mode (Arena/BR) requirement changed to 100%
  • Full-Form Mode bar now drains 2x faster in Arena/BR
  • Venom Aura is now cancellable on perfect block

Yuki adjustments

  • Fixed: Snow Gust not working on Factory Core

Gold adjustments

  • Removed knockback from Golden Touch

Zushi adjustments

  • Gravity Dominance startup increased by 15%
  • Meteor Strike startup reduced by 20%

Mochi V2 adjustments

  • Increased movement speed for Spiked Donut Roll when out of combat
  • Increased knockback on Spiked Donut Roll hit

Snowcap Scepter adjustments

  • Scepter Snowball now fires 3 projectiles before going on cooldown

Inferno Rocket Blade adjustments

  • Explosive Field startup reduced by 30%
  • Slightly increased stun on Explosive Field

Abyssal Karate adjustments

  • Diving Tides cooldown increased from 16 to 19 seconds

3 Sword Style adjustments

  • M1 scaling reduced by 30%

FAQs about Grand Piece Online

What is the new map in Grand Piece Online called?

The new map is called Turtleback Cave.

What is the rarity of the Kira (Diamond) fruit in Grand Piece Online?

Kira is in the Epic Fruits rarity.

How often does Juzo the Diamondback boss spawn in Grand Piece Online?

The boss spawns every 15 minutes upon defeat.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
हिन्दी