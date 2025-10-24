Grow a Unit TD codes (October 2025)

If you're in the market for some Seed Packs, Food Crates, or Sheckles, you can use the active Grow a Unit TD codes handed out by the developers. In this game, players must formulate a strategy, manage upgrades wisely, and assemble the best defense using various units to earn Sheckles. With active codes, you can claim extra Food Crates, Seed Packs, and in-game currency to speed up your progress. Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran, codes provide that extra edge without the increased grinding.

Upon redeeming these active codes for Grow a Unit TD, some repetitive gameplay can be omitted, and players can unlock the best units using these codes. This guide provides a detailed overview of both active and expired codes for Grow a Garden, how to redeem them, and other helpful tips.

Active Grow a Unit TD codes

Here are all the working codes for Grow a Unit TD:

Active Grow a Unit TD Codes Code Rewards FALL_FESTIVAL 1 Fall Seed Pack MIGHTY_FAIRIES 1 Enchanted Crate THE_GREATLY_ACHIEVEMENTS 3 Basic Seed Pack 500LIKES_UNIT 1 Mango Unit BZZZ_BZZZZ 1 Honey Crate COOKING_EVENT 1 Culinarian Chest GIANT_TREE_SECRETS 1 Zen Crate NOT_A_SECRET_CODE 100 Sheckles SMALL_UPDATE 15 Gems 2K_LIKES_BEAN 100 Sheckles COCOMANGO_COMPENSATION Cocomango KITCHEN_DISASTER 1 Food Crate RAID_GAMEMODE 1 Mecha Seed Pack ZEN_EVENT 1 Kitsune Crate INSECTS_INVASION 1 Zen Crate 750LIKES_PACK 1 Ancient Seed Pack 600_LIKES_PRIZE 15 Gems DUNGEON_BUG 250 Bones PEPPER_NERF 100 Sheckles DUNGEON 250 Bones BIZZY_BEES 1 Honey Seed Pack GAUTD 100 Sheckles

Expired Grow a Unit TD codes

These codes no longer work, and if you still try and redeem them, a "This code is invalid" message will be shown:

Inactive Grow a Unit TD Codes Code Rewards 500K_VISITS 500 Sheckles WEATHERS 15 Gems 100LIKES_UNIT Cactus Unit GEMS_FOR_TRADE 50 Gems ENDLESSMODE 1 Basic Chest ENDLESS 10 Gems RELEASE Free Sheckles

How to redeem Grow a Unit TD codes

Press the "Redeem" button to redeem the entered code (Image via Roblox)

Collect your free rewards in a few easy steps in this game:

Launch Grow a Unit TD and wait to load into the main lobby.

Click on the “Shop & Codes” button (located on the left-hand side).

Scroll down and type or paste an active code from the list given above into the redemption box.

Hit the “Redeem” button to receive your free items.

Grow a Unit TD code importance and usage

Earn sheckles easily using the free seed packs (Image via Roblox)

Codes provide you with items such as Sheckles, Food Crates, Seed Packs, etc. Sheckles are used to purchase stronger units or buy cosmetic upgrades for your in-game character. Food Crates contain food items that can be used to feed the seed when it's planted to speed up the growing process. Seed Packs can give you rare seeds, which you can then plant in the common soil near the spawn to unlock unique units for your tower defense match-ups.

Grow a Unit TD code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ensure there are no spelling or typing errors when redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

If a code doesn't work, double-check the spelling, remove any extra spaces or capitalization, and ensure you haven’t redeemed the code before. And in the off-case that the code still doesn't function, it may have expired, so try other active codes from the list above.

Where to find more Grow a Unit TD codes

Follow the developers on their official Discord server for code drops. Watch for special event announcements within the game. Bookmark this page to always have the newest codes at your fingertips!

FAQs on Grow a Unit TD codes

What are the newest Grow a Unit TD codes?

The latest codes are "FALL_FESTIVAL", "MIGHTY_FAIRIES", and "THE_GREATLY_ACHIEVEMENTS".

Can I use codes more than once?

No, each code can only be redeemed once per account unless stated otherwise.

Do these active codes ever expire?

Yes, most Roblox codes are only valid for a limited time, so don’t wait to redeem them.

