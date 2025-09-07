  • home icon
Grow Every Step codes (September 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:40 GMT
Free rewards in game (Image via Roblox)
Free rewards in game (Image via Roblox)

All new Grow Every Step codes can be redeemed in-game to unlock rewards. This Roblox simulation game challenges players to overcome obstacles by adjusting their character’s size. To clear tall walls and tricky sections, you must grow larger as you progress. Completing stages earns you Wins, which can be used to boost growth speed, increase multipliers, and unlock new areas.

Redeeming codes provides a valuable boost, helping you advance faster and climb to higher ranks.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Grow Every Step. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Grow Every Step are issued.

All Grow Every Step codes (Active)

Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of active codes available for redeeming free rewards in the game.

List of active Grow Every Step codes
CodesRewards
4MILLIONPEOPLE?Size and Wins
WeLoveYallSize and Wins
Update4Size and Wins
MoreComingSoonSize and Wins
SixSevenFourOneSize and Wins
200KVisits110 Wins
KentaIsCool510 Wins
MercedesPrincess5k Size and 10 Wins
Soysauce500 Wins
Inactive Grow Every Step codes

Below is a list of inactive codes in the game for your reference.

List of inactive Grow Every Step codes
CodesRewards
ThirdUpdateFree rewards
How to redeem Grow Every Step codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Use the following steps to redeem codes for free rewards in the game.

  1. Log in to your Roblox account.
  2. Search for Grow Every Step and click on the game thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game lobby.
  4. Look for the ABX Codes icon on the right-hand side of the screen.
  5. Enter your code and click the Submit button to claim your reward.

A confirmation message will appear in the code input area once the code is successfully redeemed, indicating that the rewards have been added and are available for use in-game.

Why are codes important in Grow Every Step?

In the Grow Every Step Roblox game, codes can be redeemed for rewards, like Size and Wins. Size helps you overcome walls and tricky areas, making navigation easier. Wins can be used to boost your growth speed, upgrade multipliers, and unlock new zones.

Grow Every Step code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, try using the copy-and-paste method to avoid any typing errors. Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code. Also, double-check that the code hasn’t expired or already been redeemed. If issues persist, restarting the game may help refresh the system.

Where to find the latest codes in Grow Every Step

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay up to date with the latest codes for Grow Every Step, regularly check the game’s official Roblox homepage, where new updates and code announcements are posted. You can also join the game's private Discord server for exclusive updates and early access to code drops. Another reliable source is the official Roblox group, Broken Bracket Studio, which frequently shares active codes and event announcements.

FAQs on Grow Every Step codes

What are the latest Grow Every Step codes?

The latest active codes for Grow Every Step are: "4MILLIONPEOPLE?", "WeLoveYall", "Update4", "MoreComingSoon", and "SixSevenFourOne." These can be redeemed for extra Size and Wins.

Which codes in Grow Every Step can be redeemed for max Wins?

The code "KentaIsCool" currently offers the highest reward in the game, granting 510 Wins when redeemed.

When are the next Grow Every Step codes coming?

There’s no official information from the developers yet regarding the release of new codes. Keep an eye on the game’s Roblox page or official channels for updates.

