Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event leaks

The upcoming Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event will be released on October 4, 2025. Prior to the event’s release, a few details on its contents have emerged, including a new Chest, a few new Pets, Seeds, and more. The Chubby Chipmunk Event will replace the currently ongoing Seed Stages event as the primary event area.This article discusses the leaked details of the Chubby Chipmunk Event, known previously as the Nutty Fever Event.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation in the official Discord server for Grow a Garden. The event content is subject to change, the precise details for which will be revealed once it is released in-game.Everything known about Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk EventAs the name of the update suggests, the upcoming content drop will prominently feature the Chubby Chipmunk. Said to be separate from the Chipmunk Pet added with the Fall Market Event, this Pet will boast a new model and ability.You can expect the update to arrive on October 4, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.Nutty ChestIn-game titles (Image via Roblox)With the Chubby Chipmunk Event, a new Chest has been teased called the Nutty Chest, from which you can get three new Pets and Seeds each. The Chest is said to be a part of a new gameplay system called Nutty Fever, the details of which are not known at the moment.From the Nutty Chest, the three Pets include the Farmer Chipmunk, the Idol Chipmunk, and the Chinchilla. The three Seeds include Acorn, Hazelnut, and Persimmon. Of these items, the Chinchilla and Acorn are said to be the rarest at a 1% drop rate.The Nutty Chest will have a premium variant as well, called the Exotic Nutty Chest. This chest will likely be priced identically to its Exotic Seed Counterparts, and is said to be available in packs of one, three, and 10. These bundles cost 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively.Other contentThe following items will be made available from sources other than the Nutty Chest:Chubby Chipmunk PetAcorn Squash SeedPeanut SeedFilbert Nut SeedThe details of their acquisition, rarity, value, and abilities are not currently known.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersFAQs on Grow a GardenWhen will the Chubby Chipmunk Event be released?The Chubby Chipmunk Event will be released on October 4, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.Which Pets will the Chubby Chipmunk Event introduce?Leaks indicate that the Chubby Chipmunk Event will introduce four Pets: Chubby Chipmunk, Idol Chipmunk, Farmer Chipmunk, and Chinchilla.Is Grow a Garden free to play?Yes, you can enjoy the gardening simulator without making any premium purchases.