Grow a Garden Fairy update patch notes

The developers dropped a new Grow a Garden update on August 30, 2025. Titled Fairy event, it debuted 12 plants, five Pets, fresh events, new mutations, and more. Players can acquire many items, such as Enchanted Seed Pack, Enchanted Egg, Event Lantern, and Glimmering Mutation Spray, among others.
There are also new admin weathers, a Seed Shop, cosmetics, and the Garden Ascension feature.
Check out the complete details about the latest update in this article.
All new content in the Grow a Garden Fairy update
Provided below are the complete patch notes of the Grow a Garden Fairy update.
1) Fairy Event
- Every hour, fairies arrive to enchant your garden, blessing fruits with the Glimmering Mutation. Collect these glowing fruits and submit them to the Wishing Well to fulfill wishes and earn magical rewards.
- The Wishing Well may ask for specific glimmering fruits, but you can also submit ANY glimmering fruit.
- Submitting any glimmering fruit will charge up Fountain Power, which counts the same as completing the specific fruit requirements.
- There are five quest tiers, each offering better chances at stronger rewards. Quests reset daily or can be reset using Fairy Points.
- Roaming Fairies can appear anywhere on the map, regardless of whether the weather is active. Interact with them for Fairy Points.
- The Fairy Godmother allows you to spend Fairy Points on upgrades like: Glimmer Multi, Event Duration, Fairy Spawn Amount, and Roaming Fairy Spawns.
- Unlock new seeds, pets, items, and more as you progress through the Fairy Event.
2) Garden Ascension feature
Earn 1 trillion sheckles and meet the one to three fruit requirement(s), and you can choose to ascend. Ascending resets your sheckles but will give 10 Garden Coins each ascension. Coins can be spent on things like upgrades/seeds in the new tab of the seed shop. You can ascend once every 24 hours. Ascending will only reset your sheckles.
Rewards include:
- One additional save slot
- Egg capacity upgrades
- Pet inventory capacity upgrades
- Plant inventory capacity upgrades
- Seeds and more
A dev note:
"If the community doesn't really enjoy this, we'll try to rework the system. These are our initial steps to help address the economic issues."
3) NPC Friendship
Feed Sam the Seed Shop NPC every 24 hours to level up friendship. In return, you'll unlock a second seed shop tab that contains four brand new seeds; it restocks hourly. The seeds have different friendship requirements to unlock. You must hold food in front of Sam to see the friendship level.
4) New plants
- Wispwing
- Aurora Vine
- Cocomango
- Brussels Sprout
- Spirit Flower
- Briar Rose
- Potato
- Broccoli
- Lightshoot
- Glowthorn
- Sunbulb
5) Pets
- Cockatrice
- Pixie
- Ladybug
- Imp
- Glimmering Sprite
6) New items
- Enchanted Seed Pack: Six possible seeds inside
- Enchanted Egg: Five possible pets inside
- Event Lantern: Use it to teleport to the event area in the middle of the map
- Fairy Targeter: Attract fairies to specific plants in your garden
- Glimmering Pet Shard: Applies glimmering mutation to a pet
- Glimmering Radar: Collect nearby glimmering fruit in a certain radius
- Glimmering Mutation Spray: Applies glimmering mutation to a fruit
7) Events
- Fairies, fairies arrive and enchant your garden...
- Glimmering Mutation
- Various new admin weathers
- Various new mutations
8) Cosmetics
- 6+ New Cosmetics
9) Fixes, Changes, and QOL
- Disabled sheckles trading for the time being
- Mandrake seed is now craftable
- Fixed people with lots of fruits crashing when they join
- Added more variation in the times the travelling merchants spawn
- Added an indicator to the cosmetic button when you get new cosmetics
- Added gnome pet to gnome merchant
- Reduced the spawn rates of the Sprinkler Merchant
- Likely fixed issue where Sprinkler Merchant clothes don't load
- Fixed silver seeds turning normal if you cancel crafting
- Blacklisted various items from the garden guide and lots more
FAQs
Q) How many Pets debuted in the Grow a Garden Fairy update?
A) Five new Pets debuted in Grow a Garden via the Fairy update.
Q) How many plants debuted in the Grow a Garden Fairy update?
A) 12 new plants debuted in Grow a Garden via the Fairy update.
Q) What is the NPC friendship feature in Grow a Garden?
A) The NPC friendship feature requires feeding a cooked food to the Sam NPC to unlock a new Seed Shop.
