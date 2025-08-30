Grow a Garden Fairy update patch notes

The developers dropped a new Grow a Garden update on August 30, 2025. Titled Fairy event, it debuted 12 plants, five Pets, fresh events, new mutations, and more. Players can acquire many items, such as Enchanted Seed Pack, Enchanted Egg, Event Lantern, and Glimmering Mutation Spray, among others.

There are also new admin weathers, a Seed Shop, cosmetics, and the Garden Ascension feature.

Check out the complete details about the latest update in this article.

All new content in the Grow a Garden Fairy update

Provided below are the complete patch notes of the Grow a Garden Fairy update.

1) Fairy Event

Every hour, fairies arrive to enchant your garden, blessing fruits with the Glimmering Mutation. Collect these glowing fruits and submit them to the Wishing Well to fulfill wishes and earn magical rewards.

The Wishing Well may ask for specific glimmering fruits, but you can also submit ANY glimmering fruit.

Submitting any glimmering fruit will charge up Fountain Power, which counts the same as completing the specific fruit requirements.

There are five quest tiers, each offering better chances at stronger rewards. Quests reset daily or can be reset using Fairy Points.

Roaming Fairies can appear anywhere on the map, regardless of whether the weather is active. Interact with them for Fairy Points.

The Fairy Godmother allows you to spend Fairy Points on upgrades like: Glimmer Multi, Event Duration, Fairy Spawn Amount, and Roaming Fairy Spawns.

Unlock new seeds, pets, items, and more as you progress through the Fairy Event.

2) Garden Ascension feature

Earn 1 trillion sheckles and meet the one to three fruit requirement(s), and you can choose to ascend. Ascending resets your sheckles but will give 10 Garden Coins each ascension. Coins can be spent on things like upgrades/seeds in the new tab of the seed shop. You can ascend once every 24 hours. Ascending will only reset your sheckles.

Rewards include:

One additional save slot

Egg capacity upgrades

Pet inventory capacity upgrades

Plant inventory capacity upgrades

Seeds and more

A dev note:

"If the community doesn't really enjoy this, we'll try to rework the system. These are our initial steps to help address the economic issues."

3) NPC Friendship

Feed Sam the Seed Shop NPC every 24 hours to level up friendship. In return, you'll unlock a second seed shop tab that contains four brand new seeds; it restocks hourly. The seeds have different friendship requirements to unlock. You must hold food in front of Sam to see the friendship level.

4) New plants

Wispwing

Aurora Vine

Cocomango

Brussels Sprout

Spirit Flower

Briar Rose

Potato

Broccoli

Lightshoot

Glowthorn

Sunbulb

5) Pets

Cockatrice

Pixie

Ladybug

Imp

Glimmering Sprite

6) New items

Enchanted Seed Pack: Six possible seeds inside

Six possible seeds inside Enchanted Egg: Five possible pets inside

Five possible pets inside Event Lantern: Use it to teleport to the event area in the middle of the map

Use it to teleport to the event area in the middle of the map Fairy Targeter: Attract fairies to specific plants in your garden

Attract fairies to specific plants in your garden Glimmering Pet Shard: Applies glimmering mutation to a pet

Applies glimmering mutation to a pet Glimmering Radar: Collect nearby glimmering fruit in a certain radius

Collect nearby glimmering fruit in a certain radius Glimmering Mutation Spray: Applies glimmering mutation to a fruit

7) Events

Fairies, fairies arrive and enchant your garden...

Glimmering Mutation

Various new admin weathers

Various new mutations

8) Cosmetics

6+ New Cosmetics

9) Fixes, Changes, and QOL

Disabled sheckles trading for the time being

Mandrake seed is now craftable

Fixed people with lots of fruits crashing when they join

Added more variation in the times the travelling merchants spawn

Added an indicator to the cosmetic button when you get new cosmetics

Added gnome pet to gnome merchant

Reduced the spawn rates of the Sprinkler Merchant

Likely fixed issue where Sprinkler Merchant clothes don't load

Fixed silver seeds turning normal if you cancel crafting

Blacklisted various items from the garden guide and lots more

FAQs

Q) How many Pets debuted in the Grow a Garden Fairy update?

A) Five new Pets debuted in Grow a Garden via the Fairy update.

Q) How many plants debuted in the Grow a Garden Fairy update?

A) 12 new plants debuted in Grow a Garden via the Fairy update.

Q) What is the NPC friendship feature in Grow a Garden?

A) The NPC friendship feature requires feeding a cooked food to the Sam NPC to unlock a new Seed Shop.

