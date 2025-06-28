Grow a Garden Mega Harvest update patch notes

Grow a Garden has rolled out the Mega Harvest update, further expanding the ongoing Summer Harvest event in the game. This new update also features various improvements, changes, and bug fixes to enhance the game's smoothness. Additionally, players will find several new seeds and pets to use in their gardens.

This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest Grow a Garden Mega Harvest update, so that you can check out all the details for yourself.

Complete changelog of Grow a Garden Mega Harvest update

There is a new Summer Shop in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the latest update features a variety of things. However, keeping tabs on all of them can be slightly challenging.

Hence, you can check all the crucial details below.

Mega Harvest and Summer Shop

The summer harvest isn't over yet... Introducing the Mega Harvest, an upgraded summer harvest event that has a chance to spawn instead of the regular summer harvest event and gives 2x summer harvest points when it's active! Participating during the summer harvest and mega harvests will give you summer coins that can be spent at the exclusive summer shop.

Unlock unique items like summer seed packs, a new pet egg, new seeds, and more!

Traveling Merchants

Travelling merchants have arrived! They can appear every 4 hours with purchasable stock that's available for 30 minutes. Each merchant sells their own distinct set of goods.

Sky Merchant

Gnome Merchant

New Plants

Pitcher Plant

Traveler's Fruit

Guanabana

Lily of the Valley

Aloe Vera

Rafflesia

Peace Lily

Delphinium

New Pets

Fennec Fox

Hyacinth Macaw

Sand Snake

New Items

Oasis Egg: 5 possible new pets inside!

5 possible new pets inside! Magnifying Glass: Inspect your own or others' fruit and see its value.

Inspect your own or others' fruit and see its value. Burnt Mutation Spray

Chilled Mutation Spray

Cloudtouched Mutation Spray

Oasis Crate: 7 possible summer cosmetics inside!

7 possible summer cosmetics inside! Iconic Gnome Crate: 5 possible classic gnomes inside!

Events

Mega Harvest: Has a 1 in 3 chance of occurring instead of a regular summer harvest event, gives 2x summer harvest points.

Has a 1 in 3 chance of occurring instead of a regular summer harvest event, gives 2x summer harvest points. Aurora Borealis: Dancing lights that whisper through the northern night. 50% growth speed, chance to give the 'Aurora' Mutation.

Dancing lights that whisper through the northern night. 50% growth speed, chance to give the 'Aurora' Mutation. Tropical Rain: Warm rain falling gently, brightening fruit and earth. 50% growth speed, chance to give the 'Drenched' Mutation.

Warm rain falling gently, brightening fruit and earth. 50% growth speed, chance to give the 'Drenched' Mutation. Various new secret events...

Aurora: Obtained during the Aurora Borealis weather, the 'Aurora' mutation gives a 90x multiplier.

Obtained during the Aurora Borealis weather, the 'Aurora' mutation gives a 90x multiplier. Drenched: obtained during the Tropical Rain weather, the 'Drenched' mutation gives a 5x multiplier.

Cosmetics

6+ New Summer Cosmetics!

Fixes, Changes, and QoL

Items in your hotbar slots should now save.

You can now toggle your inventory by favorite and non-favorite items.

Changed the frozen mutation back to the original texture.

Added Bee Egg to the Pet Eggs Shop.

Removed various things from crafting.

Reduced the crafting time for the Reclaimer gear.

Likely fixed a bug causing fruits with lots of mutations to lose value and their weight.

Made lots of performance optimisations & improvements.

Added various sound settings to the settings UI.

Fixed various UI scaling issues.

