Grow a Garden Pet Mutations tier list

Pet Mutations is the newest major mechanic introduced to Grow a Garden. These are alterations that affect Pets, randomly giving them an additional permanent ability from a pool of several abilities. Unlike Fruit Mutations, Pet Mutations don’t stack, giving each of them significantly more weight gameplay-wise. As such, knowing which of them elevates your Pet to the next level can be quite important.

This article ranks all Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden. You can refer to this list to learn how all of them compare to each other.

Ranking all Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

S-Tier

The Pet Mutation station (Image via Roblox)

The Pet Mutations listed in this tier are as good as they can be. Your farming experience will become significantly better, particularly with the ones that rapidly apply Mutations to the Fruits on your farm.

Regardless of where the Pet ranks among other companions, with these alterations, it will be worth keeping on your farm. Incidentally, these are also some of the rarest Pet Mutations in the game.

Pet Mutation Ability Mutation chance Ascended Every six hours, it has a 90% chance to apply the Dawnbound Mutation to a nearby Fruit. 0.32% Windy Every five minutes, it has a 25% chance to apply the Windstruck Mutation to a random Fruit. 9.65% Frozen Every five minutes, it has a 25% chance to apply the Frozen Mutation to a random Fruit. 9.65%

A-Tier

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

These Pet Mutations are just shy of being at the upper echelon and are only held back by slight shortcomings. If you land on any of these, consider keeping them on your Pet, as your gardening experience can only improve with these active.

Pet Mutation Ability Mutation chance Radiant Every 20-30 minutes, it advances a random plant’s growth by 24 hours. 3.22% Golden Boosts the Pet’s innate passive ability by 10%. 6.43% Shocked 25%-30% chance to attract lightning to nearby Fruits during a Thunderstorm, about every minute, applying the Shocked Mutation. 3.22% Rainbow Boosts the Pet’s innate passive ability by 20%. 3.22%

B-Tier

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Mutations in the B-Tier are only okay in specific situations. These situations are a little too niche for them to be ranked any higher, but they can prove to be quite useful when the time is right. If your Pet’s innate ability is quite good, you can consider keeping these Mutations anyway.

Pet Mutation Ability Mutation chance Iron Skin 35%-45% chance of recovering stolen Fruit. 3.22% Mega Massively increases the affected Pet’s size. Increases hunger rate by 20%. Gains 10-40 XP per second. 6.43% Tiny Massively decreases the affected Pet’s size. Reduces hunger rate by 20%. Gains 5-30 XP per second. 6.43%

C-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Pet Mutations in the C-Tier don’t radically affect how the Pet functions. These are passives that can be nifty every once in a while. If you have another Pet of the same kind, consider trying for a better Pet Mutation.

Pet Mutation Ability Mutation chance Shiny Provides an additional 15% boost to the Pet’s XP gain rate. 32.15% Inverted Provides an additional 30% boost to the Pet’s XP gain rate. 16.08%

FAQs

How to apply Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

Pet Mutations are applied by submitting a Pet over the age of 50 at the station of the same name.

How much time does it take to apply a Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The process of applying a Pet Mutation takes one hour.

How many Pet Mutations does Grow a Garden feature?

As of this writing, the game features 12 Pet Mutations.

