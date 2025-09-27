  • home icon
  • Grow a Garden Seed Stages update patch notes

Grow a Garden Seed Stages update patch notes

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 27, 2025 15:15 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Iamge via Roblox)

The Seed Stages update arrived in Grow a Garden on September 27, 2025, marking the introduction of the titular mechanic. With the Seed Stages mechanic in play, four unique Seeds can be nurtured to become larger and more valuable with each evolution stage. This system is only applicable to specific Seeds, which are easily identified by their names.

In addition to the Seed Stages mechanic, the new Grow a Garden update includes a new Season Pass system, new Plants, Pets, and more. Read on to learn everything this content drop adds to the experience.

Everything new in the Grow a Garden Seed Stages update

Seed Stages

  • The Seed Stages mechanic, as mentioned earlier, causes certain Seeds to become larger, more detailed, and more valuable throughout their growth stages.
  • They undergo four stages in total; the end of one stage occurs once you harvest their Fruits and sell them.
  • The system is also accompanied by three stages of rewards, so be sure to raise them to the final evolution stage.

Currently, the following species are eligible for the Seed Stages feature:

  • Evo Beetroot (Tier I, II, III, IV)
  • Evo Blueberries (Tier I, II, III, IV)
  • Evo Mushroom (Tier I, II, III, IV)
  • Evo Pumpkin (Tier I, II, III, IV)

Season Pass

  • Season Pass is a new battle pass-style rewards ladder, a first for Grow a Garden.
  • Completing the Season Pass involves completing quests each day to rise through the levels and earn new rewards in the process. It features 50 levels in total.
  • Each level grants new freebies, which include Seeds, Pets, Season Pass Points, and more.
  • The Season Pass features two tiers: Free and Premium. The rewards for both tiers are similar, so you don’t have to worry about losing rewards to the paid-only tier.
  • The Season Pass Shop is also available, where Season Pass Points can be used to redeem extra Seeds, Gear, and more.
New Plants and Pets

Here’s a complete list of Plants introduced with the Seed Stages update:

  • Black Bat Flower
  • Corpse Flower
  • Crimson Thorn
  • Inferno Quince
  • Mandrone Berry
  • Multitrap
  • Naval Wort
  • Sundew

Here are the new Pets

  • Tiger
  • Mizuchi
  • 5+ more

Featured Items, Weather, and more

The Seed Stages area (Image via Roblox)
The Seed Stages area (Image via Roblox)

The Seed Stages update includes the following new items:

  • Prime Seed Pack, the featured Seed Pack with six possible Seeds.
  • Prime Crate, the featured Cosmetics Crate.
  • Jungle Egg, which includes five Pets.
  • Grow All gear, which lets you grow all.

The new patch also includes the following:

  • Various new Weather Events.
  • Various new Mutations.
  • Three new Mutation combos: Plagued, Astral, and Sizzled.
  • New Plant Trait signs
  • 20+ new Cosmetics

Fixes, changes, and QoL improvements

  • New improvements to the Seed Shop: restock animations, restock VFX, and more.
  • The Cosmetic Shop now has a second tab.
  • Improved mobile and console performance.
  • Slightly tweaked Forever Pack.
  • Improved UI elements in the game.
  • Improved certain elements with proximity prompts.
  • … and more.
FAQs on Grow a Garden

When was the Seed Stages update released on Grow a Garden?

The Seed Stages update was released on September 27, 2025.

How many evolution stages does the Seed Stages mechanic feature?

The Seed Stages mechanic causes specific Seeds to undergo a total of four evolution stages.

How many levels does the Season Pass feature in Grow a Garden?

The Season Pass features a total of 50 levels.

