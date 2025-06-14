Grow a Garden Working Bee update patch notes

Grow a Garden has once again rolled out a big update, featuring a variety of new content and expanding the already existing one. The bee swarm has received an upgrade in the Working Bee update, and now offers more per swarm event. Apart from this, the developer has added several new crops and events that will help you make more money and flourish.

Ad

This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest Grow a Garden update, where you can check all the crucial details.

Complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Working Bee update

Sugar Apple is one of the latest seeds in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Working Bee update features a ton of new things. Naturally, it is quite hard to keep tabs on everything. Here is the complete changelog with all the details.

Ad

Trending

Working Bee Event and Crafting

The Bizzy Bear has set up a brand new crafting station where you can use materials and easily create the rewards you're after and lots more...This update brings a whole new way to play! Use things like honey, seeds, fruit, & gear to craft brand new seeds, sprinklers, pets, seed packs, eggs, and more at both crafting benches! Items craft offline!

18+ unique recipes to craft with!

Ad

New Plants

Sugar Apple

Dragonpepper

Cocovine

Bendboo

Nectar Thorn

Suncoil

Violentcorn

Bee Balm

Succulent

Crocus

Pets

Pack Bee: Expands fruit storage by 25 slots.

Expands fruit storage by 25 slots. Cooked Owl: Could only be obtained if you were present when the update was released.

New items

Crafters Seed Pack: 6 possible new seeds inside!

6 possible new seeds inside! Cleaning Spray: Spray plants to remove their mutations!

Spray plants to remove their mutations! Shocked Mutation Spray

Chocolate Mutation Spray

Pollinated Mutation Spray

Tropical Mist Sprinkler

Berry Blusher Sprinkler

Spice Spritzer Sprinkler

Sweet Soaker Sprinkler

Flower Froster Sprinkler

Stalk Sprout Sprinkler

New Events

Working Bee Swarm: The hive's hard at work! Has a 1 in 3 chance of occurring instead of a regular bee swarm, gives 10x crafting speed, and increases the chance of getting pollinated fruits.

The hive's hard at work! Has a 1 in 3 chance of occurring instead of a regular bee swarm, gives 10x crafting speed, and increases the chance of getting pollinated fruits. Volcano: An epic and natural disaster that can apply the Molten mutation to your crops.

An epic and natural disaster that can apply the Molten mutation to your crops. Meteor Strike: Watch out for flying rocks above, which can apply the Meteoric mutation to your crops.

Watch out for flying rocks above, which can apply the Meteoric mutation to your crops. Burnt Mutation: Obtained from the cooked owl pet, 4x multiplier.

Obtained from the cooked owl pet, 4x multiplier. Molten Mutation: Obtained from the volcano event, 25x multiplier.

Obtained from the volcano event, 25x multiplier. Meteoric Mutation: Obtained from the Meteor Strike event, 125x multiplier.

Ad

Fixes, changes, and QOL

Added a pet passive cooldown timer into the pet menu so you can see when your pets are going to perform their passive ability.

You can now restore friendship pot streaks.

Fixed some visual issues that occur with sprinklers.

Fixed an infinite sprinkler bug.

Fixed blackhole icon staying too long after the event ends.

Fixed some issues with night.

Added the ability to sit on certain cosmetics.

Made various performance optimisations.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Ember Lily Guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024