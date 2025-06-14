Grow a Garden Working Bee update patch notes

Grow a Garden has once again rolled out a big update, featuring a variety of new content and expanding the already existing one. The bee swarm has received an upgrade in the Working Bee update, and now offers more per swarm event. Apart from this, the developer has added several new crops and events that will help you make more money and flourish.
This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest Grow a Garden update, where you can check all the crucial details.
Complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Working Bee update
The Grow a Garden Working Bee update features a ton of new things. Naturally, it is quite hard to keep tabs on everything. Here is the complete changelog with all the details.
Working Bee Event and Crafting
- The Bizzy Bear has set up a brand new crafting station where you can use materials and easily create the rewards you're after and lots more...This update brings a whole new way to play! Use things like honey, seeds, fruit, & gear to craft brand new seeds, sprinklers, pets, seed packs, eggs, and more at both crafting benches! Items craft offline!
- 18+ unique recipes to craft with!
New Plants
- Sugar Apple
- Dragonpepper
- Cocovine
- Bendboo
- Nectar Thorn
- Suncoil
- Violentcorn
- Bee Balm
- Succulent
- Crocus
Pets
- Pack Bee: Expands fruit storage by 25 slots.
- Cooked Owl: Could only be obtained if you were present when the update was released.
New items
- Crafters Seed Pack: 6 possible new seeds inside!
- Cleaning Spray: Spray plants to remove their mutations!
- Shocked Mutation Spray
- Chocolate Mutation Spray
- Pollinated Mutation Spray
- Tropical Mist Sprinkler
- Berry Blusher Sprinkler
- Spice Spritzer Sprinkler
- Sweet Soaker Sprinkler
- Flower Froster Sprinkler
- Stalk Sprout Sprinkler
New Events
- Working Bee Swarm: The hive's hard at work! Has a 1 in 3 chance of occurring instead of a regular bee swarm, gives 10x crafting speed, and increases the chance of getting pollinated fruits.
- Volcano: An epic and natural disaster that can apply the Molten mutation to your crops.
- Meteor Strike: Watch out for flying rocks above, which can apply the Meteoric mutation to your crops.
- Burnt Mutation: Obtained from the cooked owl pet, 4x multiplier.
- Molten Mutation: Obtained from the volcano event, 25x multiplier.
- Meteoric Mutation: Obtained from the Meteor Strike event, 125x multiplier.
Fixes, changes, and QOL
- Added a pet passive cooldown timer into the pet menu so you can see when your pets are going to perform their passive ability.
- You can now restore friendship pot streaks.
- Fixed some visual issues that occur with sprinklers.
- Fixed an infinite sprinkler bug.
- Fixed blackhole icon staying too long after the event ends.
- Fixed some issues with night.
- Added the ability to sit on certain cosmetics.
- Made various performance optimisations.
