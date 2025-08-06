Guess the Country Flag or Die codes (August 2025)

Guess the Country Flag or Die codes for August 2025 are now available and can be redeemed for rewards. In this fast-paced game, your goal is to identify countries by their flags while rising lava threatens to eliminate you. Each correct answer earns you blocks, which you can use to stay ahead of the danger.

Redeeming codes gives you extra in-game currency, offering a useful boost to help you progress faster and improve your chances of survival.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Guess the Country Flag or Die. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Guess the Country Flag or Die are issued.

All Guess the Country Flag or Die codes (Active)

Claim free gems in the game (Image via Roblox)

The following Guess the Country Flag or Die codes are currently active and ready to be redeemed:

List of active Guess the Country Flag or Die codes Codes Rewards PRO 500 Gems Pizza 750 Gems RELEASE 500 Gems

Inactive Guess the Country Flag or Die codes

There are no expired codes for Guess the Country or Die right now.

How to redeem Guess the Country Flag or Die codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Use the following steps to redeem a code in Guess the Country Flag or Die:

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Steal The Free Brainrot Modded and click on the game’s thumbnail. Enter the game lobby. Look for the code zone (near the Nuke) on the screen and move your avatar towards it. When the pop-up appears, enter your code and hit the Submit button to redeem.

A message will confirm that the claimed reward has been instantly added to your game account and is ready to use.

Why are codes important in Guess the Country Flag or Die?

The latest codes for Guess the Country Flag or Die provide gems, the currency that lets you buy pets, skins, and other fun items in the game.

Guess the Country Flag or Die code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming codes in Guess the Country Flag or Die, use the copy-paste method instead of typing them manually. This helps avoid errors from typos, extra spaces, or incorrect capitalization.

Just copy a code and paste it into the redemption box. Make sure there are no spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest Guess the Country Flag or Die codes

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay updated with the latest codes for Guess the Country Flag or Die, be sure to check the game’s homepage regularly. For real-time announcements and exclusive code drops, join the title's official Discord server and this Roblox group. You can also follow @SimpleBricksRBX on X.com.

FAQs on Guess the Country Flag or Die codes

How many times can you redeem codes in Guess the Country Flag or Die?

Each code can be redeemed only once per account. Upon using one, it will become invalid for further use on the same account. Be sure to redeem codes as soon as possible to claim your rewards.

When do the codes expire in Guess the Country Flag or Die?

There’s currently no official information about when the codes expire.

When are the next Guess the Country Flag or Die codes coming?

Codes for New Guess the Country Flag or Die usually arrive with major game updates. The latest example is the Pro Update, which introduced the code 'PRO' for 500 Gems.

