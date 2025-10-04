Guitar Simulator codes (October 2025)

Guitar Simulator codes for October 2025 are now available to redeem in-game. In this musical simulation Roblox experience, you must play different notes on your guitar to climb the ranks. You can purchase better guitars to play more powerful notes and boost your progress. Along the way, you can collect pets that help you earn even more notes.

Redeeming codes in Guitar Simulator gives you extra rewards, helping you advance faster and become a top player in no time.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Guitar Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued. All the codes listed below have been verified by the writer.

All Guitar Simulator codes (Active)

Free items in-game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes that you can redeem in October 2025:

List of active Guitar Simulator codes Codes Rewards sorryfortokensbug 150 Rubies and 5 Crimson Potions piramide 150 Rubies and 3x Crimson wizard 150 Rubies and 1x Crimson thxfor750players 150 Rubies and 1x Crimson snowy 150 Rubies and 5x Notes II

Inactive Guitar Simulator codes

As of now, there are no expired codes in Guitar Simulator. That means you can still grab all the goodies above before they disappear.

How to redeem Guitar Simulator codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Guitar Simulator is super simple. Just follow these six steps:

Log in to Roblox on your chosen device. Type Guitar Simulator into the search bar and click on its thumbnail. Join the game and wait for the main menu to finish loading. Hit the Exclusive Basket icon on the left side of the screen. Select the Codes option to open the redemption box. Copy a working code from the list, paste it into the box, and press the checkmark to instantly claim your rewards.

Once redeemed, a pop-up will display the reward names and amounts, and they’ll be added to your account immediately.

Why are codes important in Guitar Simulator?

Grinding in Guitar Simulator can feel endless if you don’t have a boost. That’s where codes come in handy. They instantly provide you with Rubies, Crimson, and Notes, the three key resources that drive your progress in the game.

Rubies unlock upgrades like Extra Notes and Pet Equips, Crimson helps you push for higher milestones, and Notes multiply your strumming success.

Guitar Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes may not work due to case sensitivity, so it's important to copy and paste them exactly as shown. Expired codes are another common issue, as developers frequently update the game and retire older codes.

Where to find the latest codes in Guitar Simulator

Discord link (Image via Discord)

If you want to stay updated with the latest Guitar Simulator codes, the best place to start is the official Boat Entertainment Discord server, where the developers release new codes during their weekly Friday updates. You can also follow them on X (@NotChlebson) for special event codes and surprise giveaways. Another reliable spot is the Roblox game Boat Entertainment page description.

FAQs on Guitar Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem the Guitar Simulator codes?

Each Guitar Simulator code can only be redeemed once per account.

When do the codes expire in Guitar Simulator?

The exact expiration dates for codes in Guitar Simulator are not publicly available, as the game developers do not announce them. As a result, codes can stop working at any time without warning.

When are the next Guitar Simulator codes coming?

New codes usually drop with weekly Friday updates, during special events, or when the game crosses major player milestones.

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

