Gunfight Arena: A beginner's guide

Gunfight Arena is an exhilarating team deathmatch-centric shooter game that was earlier only first-person, but a recent update introduced third-person mode into the mix. In the game, players can choose from a wide variety of arsenal, jump into the battlefield, and aim to get as many kills as possible to win the game.

Shooter games can be tough initially because there is a slight learning curve if you aren't familiar with the basics, and facing challenges alone without any guide can be frightening for newcomers, as there is no tutorial in Gunfight Arena to help get them started.

This guide aims to help simplify all aspects of the game.

Gunfight Arena: Everything you need to know

AK-47 in Gunfight Arena (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

Home screen in Gunfight Arena (Image via Roblox)

When you first enter the game, you will notice the wide collection of firearms Gunfight Arena boasts, and you'll be given an M4A4 assault rifle to help you get started. If you're an explorer, you can explore the home screen a bit more; here, you can purchase any gamepass you like or the battle pass as well as check out what the in-game shop has to offer.

After you've explored every nook and cranny of the Gunfight Arena home screen, jump straight into the action by pressing the Space key on your keyboard.

Recommended: Special Forces Simulator Codes

How to play Gunfight Arena?

UMP45 in Gunfight Arena (Image via Roblox)

Once in the game, Robloxians are spawned in a safe zone, and from there, they can jump straight into the action and start amassing kills. There isn't much to it, simply aim and fire weapons to take down an enemy and get a kill. However, the chosen weapon can also play a major role in racking up more kills. Here's a list of the best weapons in the game that Robloxians can aim to unlock and dominate the battlefield afterward:

M14E2 - This HMG takes the crown when it comes to the best overall gun in the game because of its mindblowing hip-fire accuracy, and it can be purchased from the arsenal for only 600,000 Credits.

This HMG takes the crown when it comes to the best overall gun in the game because of its mindblowing hip-fire accuracy, and it can be purchased from the arsenal for only 600,000 Credits. Honey Badger - This 7.62-firing assault rifle can be obtained for only 250,000 Credits and is one of the best guns in that price bracket simply because of the value it offers in the form of high fire rate, low cost, and comparatively bigger magazine size.

This 7.62-firing assault rifle can be obtained for only 250,000 Credits and is one of the best guns in that price bracket simply because of the value it offers in the form of high fire rate, low cost, and comparatively bigger magazine size. Scar H - This assault rifle can be purchased for 1,400,000 Credits from the weaponry and is one of the top guns used by pros due to minimal camera shake and a pre-equipped red-dot sight.

This assault rifle can be purchased for 1,400,000 Credits from the weaponry and is one of the top guns used by pros due to minimal camera shake and a pre-equipped red-dot sight. M60 - This weapon can be purchased for 20,000,000 Credits from the weaponry and is an extremely versatile LMG with great power, a high fire rate, and a large magazine.

This weapon can be purchased for 20,000,000 Credits from the weaponry and is an extremely versatile LMG with great power, a high fire rate, and a large magazine. P90 - This SMG can be purchased for only 800,000 Credits, and it secures a place on this list simply because of its insane fire rate and negligible recoil.

Also check: 15 most expensive items in Roblox 2023

Gameplay screenshot from Gunfight Arena (Image via Roblox)

Players may also need to familiarize themselves with the basic controls in Gunfight Arena. Here are all the game's basic controls:

WASD - Use these keys for moving around.

Use these keys for moving around. Shift - Press this key to sprint. There are three levels of sprinting in this game, which can be changed by pressing the Shift key again. The first level is the slowest and the most accurate when shooting and the third is the fastest and the least accurate.

Press this key to sprint. There are three levels of sprinting in this game, which can be changed by pressing the Shift key again. The first level is the slowest and the most accurate when shooting and the third is the fastest and the least accurate. Ctrl - Press this key whenever you have to crouch.

Press this key whenever you have to crouch. M - Use this key to change camera modes.

Use this key to change camera modes. F - Press this key after dying to respawn again quickly.

Press this key after dying to respawn again quickly. Space - Press this key to respawn if you weren't able to press F in the given time and were sent back to the home screen.

Press this key to respawn if you weren't able to press F in the given time and were sent back to the home screen. Left-click or M1 - Press this key to fire.

Press this key to fire. Right-click or M2 - Press this key to use the ADS or scope.

Press this key to use the ADS or scope. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Gunfight Arena Guide

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on PCs, mobile devices, and consoles like PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for cosmetics and gamepasses, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

Join the game's official community on platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback