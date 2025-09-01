Gunung Akhirat: A beginner's guide

Gunung Akhirat, which translates to Afterlife, is a unique Roblox Obby developed by an Indonesian creator. The game tasks players to ascend a perilous mountain that represents the journey to the afterlife, with each zone reflecting different spiritual stages. The objective is simple yet demanding: climb to the summit of heaven while surviving traps, scaling ladders, and overcoming natural hazards.

Nonetheless, the absence of a tutorial and the language constraint, Robloxians might hesitate to try this hidden gem. This guide aims to fill that gap and help more players experience it.

A beginner's guide to Gunung Akhirat

Primary gameplay

Players must start their ascent to the peak of the mountain from the bottom (Image via Roblox)

Upon loading into Gunung Akhirat, players must begin their journey at the base of a meticulously designed mountain, slowly working their way up through increasingly difficult terrains. Each zone offers a distinct atmosphere and set of challenges. The Hell Zone is filled with lava traps and steep terrain, creating a tense atmosphere from the start.

The Desert Zone presents players with long, desolate paths and long ladder climbs that test timing and balance. The Forest Zone becomes trickier with more winding paths, deceptive layouts, and traps. The Heaven Zone, on the other hand, rewards players with comparatively easier climbs, glowing landscapes, and the final stretch toward the peak.

The climbing difficulty increases significantly in the desert zone (Image via Roblox)

One of the standout mechanics in the game is the carry feature. Players can pick up others, which adds a cooperative element to the gameplay, turning this single-player obby into a two-player obby. Carrying a friend may make the climb somewhat slower or riskier, but it introduces a roleplay dimension that keeps things unpredictable.

Checkpoints are also scattered along the climb, ensuring that progress is not completely lost after taking a fall into the void or dying from fall damage.

Pro tips and tricks

Always make sure to mark your progress by entering the green checkpoint beacons (Image via Roblox)

Success in Gunung Akhirat comes down to patience and precision. Moving too quickly often leads to missteps, especially in the ladder and vanishing platforms-heavy Desert and Forest zones. Players should aim to position their character carefully before attempting jumps or climbs to avoid falling back down large sections. Taking note of torch-lit paths and checkpoints can also help in remembering safe routes.

Another pro tip is to use the carry feature to your advantage when playing with a friend. This feature serves as a way to help your struggling friends climb certain sections; however, it’s recommended to secure the nearest checkpoint before returning to assist your friend.

Tool shop

Check out the Tool Shop for exclusive gamepasses to further enhance your experience (Image via Roblox)

The Tool Shop, available after clicking the button on the left side of the screen, allows players to purchase items that can make the climb easier or more fun. Tools such as the BoomBox add a social element by allowing players to play music during their journey by using the Roblox music code of their favorite song. The SpeedCoil provides faster movement, which can help with certain jumps but also increases the risk of overshooting steps.

The Angel VIP pass offers special perks for dedicated climbers who want to further enhance their experience. While tools are optional, they provide an additional layer of variety and can be especially helpful for beginners who wish to invest Robux into the game.

FAQs about Gunung Akhirat

How do checkpoints work in the game?

Checkpoints save your progress at specific spots on the climb. If you fall, you will respawn at the last checkpoint instead of starting from the beginning.

Can you complete the climb without using tools?

Yes, the entire mountain can be scaled without purchasing tools. Tools simply make certain sections easier or add more entertainment value.

What happens if you fall while carrying someone?

If you fall while carrying another player, both of you will be sent back to your last checkpoints. It adds to the challenge and risk of using the feature.

How many zones are there in Gunung Akhirat?

The game features four main zones: Hell, Desert, Forest, and Heaven. Each zone has unique textures, obstacles, and level design.

Is Gunung Akhirat a single-player or multiplayer game?

Gunung Akhirat is best experienced in multiplayer. While you can climb alone, the game’s carry feature and cooperative roleplay aspects make it more engaging with friends.

