Gym League: Track vs Little John Guide

Gym League, the bodybuilding simulator, has a special event currently going on that takes your total power into account. This event pits you against Little John, a musclebound hulk, in a dash to see who reaches the goal the fastest. Not only do you have to be powerful enough to surpass Little John’s speed, but you must also be swift with your button presses.

Here’s how you can clear the Track vs Little John event in Gym League.

How to clear Track vs Little John in Gym League

Track vs Little John event portal (Image via Roblox)

Track vs Little John is a short dash where you must mash the Spacebar key on your keyboard to build up speed in a race. The race against Little John can be quite challenging, particularly if you don’t have enough power.

Trending

Additionally, the event is only open for a minute at a time, after which it goes on a 15-minute-long cooldown. The long gap between attempts can be a little frustrating to deal with, making it important to give each attempt your best shot.

By default, the game recommends you have at least 913 total power to have a chance against him. Consider raising your power above 1,000 to beat him consistently, as you may want to repeat the event multiple times to receive all the rewards.

There isn’t much in the way of mechanical depth here; simply tap the Spacebar key as fast as you can and try to outpace Little John. The race lasts less than 30 seconds, and the long gap between attempts means that you won’t be stressing your fingers excessively.

With these tips in mind, you will be able to clear the race with very little effort.

Also read: How to unlock Pirate Gym in Gym League

Completion Rewards for Track vs Little John

Track vs Little John rewards (Image via Roblox)

Upon completing the race, you will receive a reward for beating Little John. While you are guaranteed a reward, the prize you get is left up to RNG. Listed below are all the possible freebies you can obtain for race completion, along with the odds of receiving them:

Pump Potion: 37%

37% Stamina Potion: 36%

36% Yellow Yonko Aura: 12%

12% Blue Bandit Aura: 10%

10% Rainbow Revenant Aura: 2.5%

2.5% +1 Gear Spin: 2%

2% +1 Gear Slot: 0.5%

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Q) How do I clear the Track vs Little John event in Gym League?

A) Track vs Little John can be cleared by mashing the Spacebar key on your keyboard with your Total Power above 913.

Q) What are the odds of getting the Rainbow Revenant Aura for completing Track vs Little John in Gym League?

A) The chance of receiving the Rainbow Revenant Aura for beating Little John in the race is 2.5%.

Q) What is Gym League about?

A) This game is a realistic bodybuilding experience where you train the different muscle groups in your avatar’s body to build muscle mass and gain power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024