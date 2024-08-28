Gym Star Simulator: A beginner's guide

In Gym Star Simulator, your main goal is to workout and build the best physique on the server. You will be training different muscle groups to flex your muscles. Targeting every muscle is important because you probably don't want uneven growth. Luckily, this game's rank system ensures that you focus on all body parts equally. Besides this, plenty of other features in this Roblox title will keep you engaged.

If you are about to begin your journey in Gym Star Simulator here's a beginner's guide explaining the basics of this game so you can get a headstart.

Getting started in Gym Star Simulator

Do every workout to target each muscle group (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you spawn in a Beach Gym with multiple pieces of equipment on the premises. Thereon, you can interact with the gym equipment and start working out.

To perform each repetition of an exercise, you simply have to click on the screen. Each time you perform a repetition, you lose a chunk of stamina. Your stamina bar is represented by the heart icon next to your character.

Lift weights to increase your power (Image via Roblox)

During each workout, you can increase the level of weight you're lifting. However, you should have enough power to lift as well. You will be shown your current strength and recommended strength while working out. As you lift heavy weights, you will lose stamina faster than usual. To avoid that, you can run on the treadmill and increase your stamina.

Note: If you are not sure when to increase your weight then you can click on the "Auto Train" button. This will automatically adjust weights and perform repetitions while working out.

Rank up

Train all the muscle groups to rank up (Image via Roblox)

While building your physique, you'll add different amounts of power to all your muscle groups. If you click on the Rank button on the left side, it'll show you the amount of power each muscle needs to rank up.

For instance, to rank up from the "Novice" to "Tough Guy," you will need to accumulate 300 Stamina and 50 Power in each muscle group.

Similarly, you can build muscle and increase stamina to level up beyond the Tough Guy rank. Keep in mind that you can always hire Trainers and hatch Pets to boost your muscle growth. If you unlock a rare Trainer or Pet, your muscle growth will boost significantly.

Every time you rank up, a new body type that looks more muscular than the previous one is unlocked. Not only that, but they also have an effective muscle growth than before.

Participate in competition

Win a bodybuilding competition to earn cash (Image via Roblox)

In Gym Star Simulator, you will need Cash to get new Pets and unlock more gyms. You can earn the currency by participating in the bodybuilding competition in the gym. To win this competition, you will have to beat the strongest contender called Nail. The only way to beat Nail and win this competition is by surpassing his total power of 212k.

Once you have enough money, you can go to the "Teleport" area and unlock a new gym. A fresh area will bring different challenges and stronger contenders to beat. So don't stop grinding unless you've conquered everything there is in this game.

FAQs about Gym Star Simulator

Are there any codes in Gym Star Simulator?

Yes, there are codes available in this game that can be redeemed for rewards.

How to reach the Tough Guy rank in Gym Star Simulator?

You must gain 300 Stamina and 50 Power in each muscle group to reach the Tough Guy Rank.

How to beat Nail in Gym Star Simulator?

To beat Nail, you must gain more than 212k power in this game.

