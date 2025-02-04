Gym Star Simulator Valentine Pass: All rewards

The Gym Star Simulator has introduced a new season of its battle pass — the Valentine Pass — to commemorate the upcoming Valentine’s Day. During this event, you can earn Hearts by playing the game. Once you have collected enough, you can visit the exchange shop for various limited-time goodies.

Read through this guide to learn all there is to know about the Valentine Pass, along with the rewards it offers.

Breaking down the Valentine Pass in Gym Star Simulator

Overview

The Valentine Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Valentine Pass is the latest battle pass season that rewards you for playing the game. Its prize system is based on playtime rather than levels, which means that you don’t need to earn XP or collect specific resources for the rewards. You can continue training and participating in activities as usual, making the battle pass completely passive.

Trending

It features 50 playtime milestones and each rewards you with Hearts — the event’s main currency. These Hearts can then be used in the Store and Belt Shop, where you can get exclusive Valentine’s Day-themed items. You can earn extra Hearts by completing the Tasks listed in the tab of the same name.

The Valentine Pass is set to expire on February 24, 2025, after which the limited-time items will no longer be available.

Also read: Gym Star Simulator: All Trainers and how to get them

Valentine Pass rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the playtime rewards for the Gym Star Simulator Valentine Pass:

10 minutes of playtime: 300 Hearts

30 minutes of playtime: 400 Hearts

1 hour of playtime: 500 Hearts

1 hour and 30 minutes of playtime: 600 Hearts

2 hours of playtime: 700 Hearts

3 hours of playtime: 800 Hearts

4 hours of playtime:900 Hearts

5 hours of playtime: 1,000 Hearts

6 hours of playtime: 1,100 Hearts

7 hours of playtime: 1,200 Hearts

8 hours of playtime: 1,300 Hearts

10 hours of playtime: 1,400 Hearts

12 hours of playtime: 1,500 Hearts

14 hours of playtime: 1,600 Hearts

16 hours of playtime: 1,700 Hearts

18 hours of playtime: 1,800 Hearts

20 hours of playtime: 1,900 Hearts

22 hours of playtime: 2,000 Hearts

24 hours of playtime: 2,100 Hearts

1 day and 2 hours of playtime: 2,200 Hearts

1 day and 4 hours of playtime: 2,300 Hearts

1 day and 6 hours of playtime: 2,400 Hearts

1 day and 8 hours of playtime: 2,500 Hearts

1 day and 10 hours of playtime: 2,600 Hearts

1 day and 12 hours of playtime: 2,700 Hearts

1 day and 14 hours of playtime: 2,800 Hearts

1 day and 16 hours of playtime: 2,900 Hearts

1 day and 18 hours of playtime: 3,000 Hearts

1 day and 20 hours of playtime: 3,100 Hearts

1 day and 22 hours of playtime: 3,200 Hearts

2 days of playtime: 3,300 Hearts

2 days and 2 hours of playtime: 3,400 Hearts

2 days and 4 hours of playtime: 3,500 Hearts

2 days and 6 hours of playtime: 3,600 Hearts

2 days and 8 hours of playtime: 3,700 Hearts

2 days and 10 hours of playtime: 3,800 Hearts

2 days and 12 hours of playtime: 3,900 Hearts

2 days and 14 hours of playtime: 4,000 Hearts

2 days and 16 hours of playtime: 4,100 Hearts

2 days and 18 hours of playtime: 4,200 Hearts

2 days and 20 hours of playtime: 4,300 Hearts

2 days and 22 hours of playtime: 4,400 Hearts

3 days of playtime: 4,500 Hearts

3 days and 2 hours of playtime: 4,600 Hearts

3 days and 4 hours of playtime: 4,700 Hearts

3 days and 6 hours of playtime: 4,800 Hearts

3 days and 8 hours of playtime: 4,900 Hearts

3 days and 10 hours of playtime: 5,000 Hearts

3 days and 12 hours of playtime: 5,100 Hearts

3 days and 14 hours of playtime: 5,200 Hearts

Shops

The Valentine Pass Store (Image via Roblox)

You can get the following items at the Valentine Pass Store using Hearts:

Cupid Cookie Monster: 50,000 Hearts

50,000 Hearts Cupid Cookie Maker: 25,000 Hearts

25,000 Hearts Gym Bromancer: 15,000 Hearts

15,000 Hearts Heart of Steel: 5,000 Hearts

5,000 Hearts Cupid’s Quiver: 5,000 Hearts

5,000 Hearts Passion Pegasus: 20,000 Hearts

20,000 Hearts Heart Hound: 10,000 Hearts

10,000 Hearts Love Dove: 5,000 Hearts

5,000 Hearts Huggy Bear: 2,000 Hearts

2,000 Hearts Protein bars: 100 Hearts

100 Hearts Energy Drinks: 100 Hearts

100 Hearts Essential Oils: 100 Hearts

100 Hearts Enchant Crystal: 800 Hearts (up to 40 times)

800 Hearts (up to 40 times) Enchant Crystal: 100 Hearts (up to four times)

Additionally, you can perform Spins in the Belt Shop menu to receive various Belts based on rarity. It costs 100 Hearts to perform one spin.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will Valentine Pass end in Gym Star Simulator?

The Gym Star Simulator Valentine Pass will end on February 24, 2025.

How to receive rewards in Gym Star Simulator Valentine Pass

You can receive rewards in Valentine Pass by accumulating playtime in any game mode of Gym Star Simulator.

How to get the Cupid Cookie Monster in Gym Star Simulator

You can buy the Cupid Cookie Monster at the Valentine Pass Store for 50,000 Hearts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024